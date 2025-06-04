Week 11 Plays of the Week
June 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
THE BEST OF WEEK 11
Wall catches. Game-winners. The top plays from around the league just dropped - and they brought the heat.
Indoor Football League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Coach Roberson - Coaches Show Recap - July 3 - Green Bay Blizzard
- Game Preview: Barnstormers at Blizzard - Iowa Barnstormers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.