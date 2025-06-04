Sports stats



IFL Indoor Football League

Week 11 Plays of the Week

June 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video


THE BEST OF WEEK 11

Wall catches. Game-winners. The top plays from around the league just dropped - and they brought the heat.



Indoor Football League Stories from June 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central