Week 11 Plays of the Week

June 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







THE BEST OF WEEK 11

Wall catches. Game-winners. The top plays from around the league just dropped - and they brought the heat.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.