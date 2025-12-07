NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Week 1: Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Oshawa Firewolves: Full Game Highlights

Published on December 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Full Game Highlights from Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Oshawa Firewolves, 12/05/2025

Warren Hill ties NLL record with 2 Goals Against.

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

