Wednesday, August 17 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 5:05 PM Doubleheader: Trustmark Park

August 17, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 5:05 PM CT | Trustmark Park| Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (49-59, 20-19, T-2nd SL South, -5.0) vs.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (55-48, 20-19, T-2nd SL South, -5.0)

Game 1 Starters: RHP Allan Winans (0-2, 3.68) vs. LHP Jefry Yan (1-3, 4.01)

Game 2 Starters: RHP Tanner Gordon (6-4, 6.22) vs. LHP Zach King (1-3, 9.47)

Game #109/110 | 2nd Half #40/41 | Home Game #53/54

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves start a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. This will be the final meeting between these two clubs in the regular season.

ABOUT LAST SERIES: The M-Braves won two of six games against the Tennessee Smokies in a wacky series at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, TN. Three of the losses came by one run. - After losing 4-1 on Tuesday, the M-Braves bounced back with a 10-3 win on Wednesday. The M-Braves blasted three homers and collected 10 hits.

- Friday night's 30 combined runs set a new Mississippi Braves team record in the 16-14 win. The seven-run fourth inning was a season-high, while the nine-run comeback was the second-largest in team history. The M-Braves became the first team in minor league baseball in 2022 to give up double-digit runs in an inning and win the game.

- The M-Braves lost a pair of 1-0 games on Thursday and Saturday. RHP Alan Rangel threw five innings of one-run ball on Thursday, and LHP Dylan Dodd delivered five innings of one-run ball on Saturday.

- The M-Braves attempted another comeback on Sunday. Down 8-4 in the ninth, the Braves scored three runs and brought the tying run to third base before a Cade Bunnell scorching lineout ended the game at 8-7.

LAST TIME AGAINST THE BLUE WAHOOS: The M-Braves dropped four of six at Blue Wahoos Stadium from 7/26-31. Pensacola overcame a 5-0 deficit and a 4-1 deficit in the series' first two games. The M-Braves collected 14 hits in an 8-5 win in game three. Darius Vines tossed six innings of one-run ball, and Vaughn Grissom went 4-for-5 in a 3-2 win in game four before Pensacola took the final two games of the series.

- OF Justin Dean had a big series, hitting .304 with a homer, two doubles, and seven RBI. Dean made several great defensive players, including a tremendous catch in right center.

GRISSOM TO THE SHOW: SS Vaughn Grissom had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday morning after 22 games and 91 at-bats for Mississippi. Grissom is 7-for-18 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, two walks, six runs, and a stolen base in his first five MLB games. Grissom became the youngest player in AL/NL history to homer and swipe a bag in his debut Grissom became the second M-Braves player to be promoted straight to the majors this season, joining Michael Harris II who was promoted to Atlanta on May 28. The 21-year-old becomes the 23rd player promoted straight to Atlanta, from Mississippi since 2005. Harris II is the youngest player in the majors, and Grissom is the third-youngest currently.

- The M-Braves added Grissom on July 12 from High-A Rome. In his first week in Double-A, Grissom hit .462 (12-for-26) with a triple, home run, five RBI, three runs, and three stolen bases. The Oviedo, FL native hit in his first nine games and 19 of his first 22 games with Mississippi, batting .363 with three home runs, three doubles, one triple, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases. While in Mississippi, Grissom led the Southern League and ranked fourth in Double-A with 33 hits.

M-BRAVES TO MLB IN 2022: C Shea Langeliers (8/16), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8/16), INF Vaughn Grissom (8/10), INF Joey Meneses (WSH, 8/2), RHP William Woods (ATL, 4/27), RHP Bryce Elder (4/12), OF Michael Harris II (5/28 from MIS), and LHP Joey Wentz (DET, 5/11) as former M-Braves to make their MLB debut this season. In total, 160 have made their debuts, and 23 have been promoted directly from Mississippi since 2005.

BIG BAD BUNNELL: Cade Bunnell is currently in his third stint with the M-Braves this season. In 16 games for Mississippi, he is batting .352 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, and 14 walks. Bunnell was a 40th-round pick in 2019 by Atlanta.

CALL HIM MR. MALLOY: Since his promotion on July 12, Justyn-Henry Malloy is hitting .271 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 27 games. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 27 prospect.

VALDÉS JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Catcher Javier Valdés became the first Mississippi Braves player to homer in his first two Double-A games on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was the first M-Brave to homer in his debut since Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw at the Double-A level on May 10, 2017, vs. Mobile. Valdés is 7-for-20 with a double, two home runs, eight RBI, four walks, and five runs in his first five M-Braves' games.

- Valdes was batting .263 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI in 54 games with High-A Rome. He split time with Augusta and Rome in 2021. Atlanta drafted Valdes in the 21st round from Florida International University in 2019.

THE SLUGBAUER MAKING MISSISSIPPI HISTORY: 1B Drew Lugbauer set a club record with seven RBI on Saturday, July 2, at Biloxi. Lubgauer has hit a club-record 41 career M-Braves home runs over two seasons. He hit 18 home runs in 2021 and leads the league with 23 in 2022.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off three-run homer on Friday, July 8 vs. PNS and a walk-off single on Friday, June 3 vs. MTG. He is in the league's top 10 in...home runs (23, 1st), RBI (62, T-4th), SLG (.459, 10th), XBH (44, 2nd), walks (61, 3rd), and total bases (172, T-3rd).

TARNOK TRENDING ALL THE WAY TO ATLANTA: The Atlanta Braves recalled RHP Freddy Tarnok to Atlanta on Tuesday, August 16. In 15 starts for the M-Braves, Tarnok posted a 4.31 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 62.1 innings. In Triple-A, he had a 2.03 ERA in five starts over 26.2 innings. If he is not needed out of the bullpen on Tuesday or Wednesday, he may be called on to spot start on Thursday.

TAKE 'EM TO THE DELI: INF Riley Delgado keeps on hitting, ranking sixth in the Southern League with a .275 batting average. He had an eight-game hit streak from 7/23-8/4 and an 11-game hit streak from 5/13-25.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller is at his best in clutch situations. With runners in scoring position, he is batting .340 with two home runs and 26 RBI. He has seven homers and 32 RBI this season.

Southern League Stories from August 17, 2022

