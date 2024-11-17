"We Remain Committed in Our Belief That the Best Is Yet to Come": a Letter to Our Supporters from Carl H. Lindner III

To our FC Cincinnati family,

As we turn the page on what has been another incredible season for FC Cincinnati, and as I reflect on the year, one word comes to mind: faith.

Over the past two seasons, we have been blessed with good fortune on and off the field. The 2024 season presented us with a new set of unique challenges that we were able to overcome through our faith; faith in God, faith in our players, training and technical staff, front office team, partners and you: our fans. Everything we accomplished this season was only possible with your unwavering support.

Thank you for continuing to stand by us through another exciting season. We proudly clinched an MLS Cup Playoff berth for the third consecutive season and qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup for the second year in a row where we'll play against the top clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The team collected several accolades this year:

- Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta was named to the MLS All-Star team and was voted captain once again.

- Luca Orellano joined his fellow Argentine on the MLS All-Star team as a first-year FC Cincinnati player and won the MLS Goal of the Year, the second in a row for an FCC player.

- Miles Robinson proved why he was the most sought-after free agent in MLS this offseason as he joined Acosta and Orellano on the MLS All-Star team while representing the United States at the Paris Olympic Games and Copa América.

- Roman Celentano was the Procter & Gamble Humanitarian of the Year.

- Lucho was the Major League Soccer Player of the Month in May.

And the successes of the season extended across our organization. Our second team, FC Cincinnati 2, clinched a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in club history as they finished the regular season top of the Eastern Conference. Head Coach Tyrone Marshall was recognized for the team's performances throughout the season and was named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year. We are incredibly proud of the players, coaches and technical staff who played a part in the club's historic third season. FCC 2's success further validates our commitment to developing young players and creating the next generation of first-team players.

To serve the city of Cincinnati as a true community partner, FC Cincinnati Foundation (FCCF) continued to develop important community projects. Since launching the Foundation in 2018, we have focused on improving the lives of children through soccer. FC Cincinnati Foundation continues to exceed the commitments within our landmark $50 million Community Benefits Agreement that guides efforts in the West End neighborhood. West End Pride had over 500 players participate this year and was one of the largest sports in the West End. Several FCCF initiatives have grown over the years to reach more fans and families including:

- Learning Is Cool: Conducted our education incentive program for over 24,000 students, rewarding strong academic performance with quarterly prizes and celebrations.

- Mini Pitch builds: Completed a goal of 10 mini pitches by 2024, with more planned, providing safe soccer play spaces and community engagement.

- Served by the Pros: Raised roughly $300,000 this year with terrific player participation.

- Ladies Lace Up: Raised over $75,000 this year with our annual Soccer 101 event for women.

- Expanding youth camps and training sessions, reaching over 2,250 children in 2024. Plans for a new complex will support further growth in youth soccer.

Outside of Major League Soccer matches, TQL Stadium hosted several world-class events and competitions throughout 2024. The U.S. Men's National Team called TQL Stadium home for the third time in as many years as they battled against New Zealand on the international stage. TQL Stadium welcomed country music superstar Kenny Chesney and his devoted fan base to our city and will serve as race headquarters for the 115th annual Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race. And finally, TQL Stadium was one of 12 venues selected across the United States to host upcoming matches in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup - another unique opportunity to showcase our stadium and city on the global stage.

Next year, we will celebrate FCC's 10th anniversary. I am so blessed to have helped lead the first decade of FC Cincinnati's journey and I cannot wait to see what we will do over the next 10 years! We will keep pursuing bold ambitions, and I hope we continue to make you proud with our progress on and off the pitch.

I am deeply thankful to God, our passionate fanbase, talented leadership team and exceptional employees. Thank you for your prayers and support for Marco Angulo's wife, young son, family and friends after his tragic passing last week. He will be sorely missed. Additionally, thank you to all our incredible corporate partners and our investors whose contributions enable us to field an exceptional team and provide an unmatched fan experience.

We hope you will continue to stand by us and for us. You, our fans, are the foundation on which FCC was built. I am grateful for your continued commitment to our club, our journey and our vision for the future. We remain committed in our belief that the best is yet to come.

Many thanks and appreciation,

Carl H. Lindner III

Controlling Owner & Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati

