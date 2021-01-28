We Need Your Help Support the Renegades and Yankees Partnership

January 28, 2021 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Dear Renegades Fans,

We have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the New York Yankees part of our Hudson Valley Renegades family for years to come, and you can help us make it happen! The Dutchess County Legislature will vote Monday, February 8th on a resolution to authorize spending to make necessary and required improvements to Dutchess Stadium, the ballpark the Hudson Valley Renegades have called home since 1994. The passing of this resolution would allow us to meet the health and wellness standards of Major League Baseball, bringing Dutchess Stadium player facilities into compliance. A vote to authorize those improvements will ensure the Renegades' new affiliation with the Yankees, guaranteeing that the baby Bombers will play at "The Dutch" to the delight of current and future 'Gades fans.

We're asking you to email countylegislature@dutchessny.gov or call (845) 486-2100 today and let the members of the Legislature know you support these improvements and the Renegades-Yankees partnership they'll cement, and ask the legislators to vote "Yes!" on the resolution at their February 8th meeting.

At the bottom of this page, you'll find a sample email you can send to the legislature.

Renegades fans have shown their support and loyalty since Opening Day 1994, and you've let us know that the recent announcement of the potential partnership with the New York Yankees is easily one of the greatest moments in our history. This is your chance to let the Legislature know what this means to you! Your email or phone call to the Dutchess County Legislature will show your support for the Renegades and urge legislators to allow our partnership with the Yankees - a home run for our fans, the County, and all of its residents!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dear Legislator,

My name is __________________ and I live in ________________.

I urge your support of the Yankees/Renegades Partnership at Dutchess Stadium. This is an incredible, once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring the most storied sports team in the world right here to Dutchess County. By committing to much needed and MLB-required improvements to Dutchess Stadium, the Yankees will agree to take up residence in our community, and designate the Renegades as their official full-season High A affiliate. Additionally, Yankee fans don't travel lightly. With Dutchess County in the shadow of the Bronx, combined with the Yankee unmatched brand, Dutchess Stadium will become a hub for visitors throughout the spring and summer.

While other counties in America are closing the doors of their stadiums, we have an opportunity to not only enhance revenue flowing into Dutchess, but put the County and the ballpark on the radar for millions of fans.

Again, I urge you to vote in support of this legislation at your board meeting on February 8th!

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from January 28, 2021

We Need Your Help Support the Renegades and Yankees Partnership - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.