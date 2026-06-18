Waves Hold off Storming Steel Comeback

Published on June 18, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Savannah Steel proved tonight that no deficit is too large for their grit and resolve. Despite falling behind early, the Steel put together a spectacular second-half surge, pushing the Jacksonville Waves to the absolute brink before ultimately dropping the first game of the back-to-back series, 84-75.

Overcoming the Early Storm

The game opened with the Waves hitting a blistering hot streak on their home court, jumping out to a quick 16-2 run. Savannah briefly held the lead at 2-0 following an opening-minute bucket, but early offensive stagnation saw the deficit grow to as many as 26 points.

Instead of folding, the Steel started fighting. In the second quarter, Dyaisha Fair put the team on her back, aggressively attacking the paint and drawing fouls to get to the free-throw line and ignite the offense. Her fearlessness gave Savannah the spark they desperately needed before heading into the locker room down 45-27.

The Gritty Third-Quarter Response

Whatever adjustments were made at halftime, the Steel came out looking like a brand-new team. Putting their heads down and embracing the grind, Savannah completely dominated the third quarter. They suffocated the Waves defensively and executed beautifully on offense, executing a massive turnaround to cut the 25+ point deficit down to just 11, entering the final frame trailing 60-49.

Petree Ignites the Fourth

The fourth quarter was a showcase of pure Steel heart. Led by the scoring trio of Iyana Moore, Noodey Jenkins, and Lasha Petree, Savannah continued to chip away. With just four minutes left on the clock, Petree delivered the play of the night, driving for a spectacular layup and drawing the foul. She calmly sank the free throw to complete the three-point play, capping off an unbelievable comeback to give the Steel a 67-66 lead.

With two minutes remaining, Jacksonville's Adut Bulgak hit a timely three-pointer to keep the Waves right in the thick of it. Savannah continued to battle, but Jacksonville's Rennia Davis managed to answer with a tough dagger three with 1:22 left, and a couple of costly second-chance points just eluded the Steel's defensive stops in the final minute.

Ready for Revenge Tomorrow

While the scoreboard reads 84-75 in favor of Jacksonville, the Steel proved they have the firepower and the heart to dominate this matchup. Savannah gets an immediate shot at redemption and a chance to split the series tomorrow night, Friday, June 19, at 7:00 PM. Expect the Steel to bring that second-half fire right from the opening tip.

The Savannah Steel will also host the Charlotte Crown at home this upcoming Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, with tipoff at 3 pm. For single-game or season tickets, visit the Savannah Steel website or call (912) 494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 18, 2026

Waves Hold off Storming Steel Comeback - Savannah Steel

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.