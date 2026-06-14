Crown Edges Steel 78-74 in Dramatic Thriller
UPSHOT Savannah Steel

Crown Edges Steel 78-74 in Dramatic Thriller

Published on June 14, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)
Savannah Steel News Release


CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A furious fourth-quarter comeback fell just short for the Savannah Steel as the Charlotte Crown held on for a gritty 78-74 victory on Saturday, securing back-to-back wins against their rivals.

First Half: Trading Blows

The game opened as an offensive showcase, with both teams playing through a high-efficiency first quarter that ended deadlocked at 23-23. The Steel struck first in the second period, igniting a rapid 8-0 run to jump ahead 31-23. Savannah's defense swarmed the Crown, turning passing-lane steals by Lasha Petree and backcourt turnovers into easy transition layups. However, Charlotte's AD Durr answered right back, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from deep to drag the Crown within a point. Thanks to a 12-point first half from Harmoni Turner, Savannah managed to carry a slim 39-37 lead into the locker room.

Second Half: A Wild Rally Falls Just Short

The momentum shifted entirely in the third quarter behind a dominant performance from Charlotte's Schaquilla Nunn. Playing in just her third game with the Crown, Nunn anchored a massive 14-4 run by controlling the glass and powering home second-chance points. Despite Turner's best efforts to keep the Crown at bay, Charlotte outscored Savannah 25-14 in the frame to build a 62-53 cushion.

Down nine to start the fourth, the Steel mounted a thrilling final charge. Quick buckets from Olivia Cochran, Turner, and debutant Noodey Jenkins (13 points, 5 steals) sparked a 17-8 surge, giving Savannah a 72-70 lead with 3:27 left on the clock.

The Crown kept their composure, breaking the Steel's press and bleeding the shot clock down before Reigan Richardson drained a clutch, ice-cold three-pointer to secure a late 78-74 lead with 29.8 seconds to play. A final, desperation three-point heave from Savannah's Lauryn Taylor missed the mark as time expired. Nunn finished with a dominant 17 points and 9 rebounds (7 offensive) to secure the hard-fought home win for the Crown.

Savannah takes the court again this upcoming Thursday when they travel to Jacksonville to battle the Waves at 12:00 p.m.

The Steel return to Savannah on Sunday, June 21, for another matchup against the Charlotte Crown. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets and find additional information at steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868.

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