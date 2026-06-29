Savannah Steel Weekly Update - June 29th

Published on June 29, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







The Savannah Steel completely transformed their season by sweeping a three-game home stand against the Greensboro Groove, snapping a grueling five-game losing streak and building a dominant three-game winning momentum. Savannah kicked off the series on June 24 with a commanding 90-74 victory, stifling the league's leading scorer, Diamond Johnson, and riding a massive 52-8 bench advantage spearheaded by Zee Spearman's 19 points. Two nights later, Harmoni Turner put on a spectacular, career-high performance with a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double to lift the Steel to a 91-82 win despite a late push from the Groove. Savannah wrapped up the perfect three-game run on June 27 with a physical 79-58 defensive clinic, completely locking down a heavily fatigued Greensboro team by dominating the paint 42-32 and capitalizing on an overwhelming 20-3 advantage in second-chance points. Over the course of the three games, the Steel's elite organizational depth proved to be the ultimate X-factor, with their second unit outscoring Greensboro's reserves by a staggering combined total of 125 to 27.

Game Preview: Maintaining Momentum After the Break

Following a much-needed league break, the Savannah Steel (3-0 over their last three) will look to carry their chemistry and physical style of play back onto the hardwood for a two-game series against the Greensboro Groove. The action tips off on Friday, July 3, at 7 PM, followed by a Sunday afternoon matchup on July 5 at 3 PM, all going down at Enmarket Arena.

Key Storylines & Factors to Watch

- Sustaining the Rotation & Roster Chemistry: Head Coach Coretta Brown has officially locked in her specific 10-player rotation for the remainder of the season. After spending the last few weeks simplifying the playbook and integrating newer pieces, the Steel's locker room camaraderie is at an all-time high. Savannah's primary goal coming out of the break will be maintaining their focus on limiting costly turnovers; an area Coach Brown repeatedly highlighted after the team gave up 14 and 20 turnovers in the earlier matchups.

- The Bench X-Factor: The Steel's depth remains their identity, and rookie sensation Zee Spearman has officially figured out the physicality of the league, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 in her last outing. Look for Savannah's second unit featuring Spearman and the rebounding presence of Lauryn Taylor to continue putting relentless pressure on a thinner Greensboro rotation.

- Greensboro's Quest for Accountability: Stung by a tough seven-game losing streak, Groove head coach Janice Washington is shifting the focus entirely inward. Greensboro will benefit from fresh legs after a grueling stretch of playing eight games in 12 days, which clearly wore them down in the final quarters of the last series. If Diamond Johnson returns to full strength alongside the resilient Ny'Ceara Pryor and scoring threats Jessica Timmons and Sahara Jones, the Groove will be a much tougher out. The blueprint for Greensboro rests on transition defense, protecting the paint, and sustaining offensive runs to cross the 20-point quarterly threshold that eluded them last Saturday.

Will the Steel continue to execute as a cohesive unit and extend their streak, or will a refreshed Groove squad find the defensive stops necessary to split the series?

Don't miss a second of the action! Secure your seats today by visiting the Savannah Steel website for single-game and season tickets, or call (912) 494-2868 for more information.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 29, 2026

Savannah Steel Weekly Update - June 29th - Savannah Steel

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