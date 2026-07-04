Groove Rally Past Steel with Dominant Third Quarter

Published on July 3, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







The Savannah Steel missed an opportunity to extend their advantage in the season series Friday night, falling 92-78 to the Greensboro Groove in the fourth of five regular-season meetings at Enmarket Arena. Despite the loss, Savannah still maintains a 3-1 lead in the five-game regular-season series against Greensboro.

Savannah came out with energy and controlled the opening quarter, building an early 11-point advantage before taking a 22-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Steel extended that momentum into the second quarter and carried a 42-35 lead into halftime.

The game turned after the break, largely due to a spark from Greensboro's newest addition.

Phenom Kayla Jones made an immediate impact for the Groove, finishing the matchup with a game-high 17 points to spearhead the Greensboro offense. Led by Jones, Greensboro erupted for 36 points in the third quarter while holding Savannah to just 14, using a 17-3 scoring run to seize control. The Groove shot 75 percent from the field in the period, knocking down 12 of 16 attempts and 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to erase the halftime deficit and build a commanding lead.

The Steel battled in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points, but could not overcome Greensboro's explosive third-quarter performance.

Harmony Turner led Savannah with 17 points and added four rebounds and two assists. Alisia Jenkins and Zee Spearman both finished with 11 points apiece, while Iyana Moore and Lauryn Taylor each chipped in nine. Que Morrison also scored nine points, and Dyaisha Fair contributed six points, three assists, and four rebounds off the bench.

Savannah shot a solid 45.2 percent from the field and connected on 9 of 20 three-point attempts for 45 percent, but struggled at the free throw line, making just 13 of 25 attempts.

The Groove depth proved to be the difference, placing five players in double figures. Alongside Kayla Jones's 17 points, Sahara Jones led the scoring with 19 points. NyCeara Pryor scored 14, Christen Muala had 15, and Jessica Timmons chipped in 10 to round out the balanced attack. The Groove shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 11 three-pointers while dominating the paint with a 36-30 scoring edge.

Greensboro did a cleaner job of protecting the basketball, committing just nine turnovers compared to Savannah's 15. The Groove fully capitalized on those mistakes, turning the Steel's 15 giveaways into 17 crucial points off turnovers. Savannah held a slight edge in second-chance points at 15-14 and outscored the Groove 11-5 in fast break points.

However, Greensboro controlled the glass with a 40-31 rebounding advantage and used that dominant third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Savannah will look to regroup before these two teams meet for the fifth and final time in the regular season.

The two teams will see each other very soon, as they are scheduled to hit the hardwood again Sunday, July 5 with a game tipoff at 3 PM. Don't miss a second of the action! Secure your seats today by visiting the Savannah Steel website for single-game and season tickets, or call (912) 494-2868 for more information.

- STEEL -

By Destiny Hartwell

- STEEL -







UPSHOT League Stories from July 3, 2026

Groove Rally Past Steel with Dominant Third Quarter - Savannah Steel

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