Series Recap: Groove Earns Final Two Meetings

Published on July 6, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







The Savannah Steel closed out their five-game regular season series against the Greensboro Groove with back-to-back defeats, falling 92-78 on July 3 before dropping an 89-76 decision on July 5 at Enmarket Arena. Despite the two losses, Savannah still claimed the season series three games to two after sweeping the first three matchups.

Friday night's contest appeared to be headed in the Steel's favor early. Savannah raced out to an 11-point first-quarter lead and carried a 42-35 advantage into halftime before Greensboro completely flipped the game in the third quarter. The Groove exploded for 36 points in the period while holding the Steel to just 14, fueled by the debut of Kayla Jones and a red-hot shooting performance from beyond the arc. Harmoni Turner led Savannah with 17 points, while Alisia Jenkins and Zee Spearman each added 11.

The series finale followed a similar script as Greensboro controlled the game from the opening tip. The Groove shot better than 63 percent in the opening quarter and built a 16-point halftime lead behind another balanced offensive effort. Savannah responded with a much stronger second half, outscoring Greensboro 43-40 after the break, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. Olivia Cochran paced the Steel with 15 points, Alisia Jenkins added 14, and Lauryn Taylor finished with 12 off the bench.

Although the final two games did not go Savannah's way, the Steel showed flashes of the identity that helped them win the first three meetings. The challenge moving forward will be putting together a complete 40-minute performance while limiting the scoring runs that allowed Greensboro to seize momentum late in the series.

Game Preview: Steel Prepare for Three-Game Set Against Jacksonville

Savannah now turns its attention to a pivotal three-game series against the Jacksonville Waves beginning Wednesday, July 8, before continuing on Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12. With the regular season entering its final stretch, every game carries added importance as the Steel look to regain momentum and strengthen their postseason position.

Key Storylines & Factors to Watch

- Putting Together Four Complete Quarters: Savannah played well in stretches against Greensboro but struggled to overcome extended scoring droughts and explosive runs by the Groove. The Steel will look for greater consistency on both ends of the floor and avoid falling into early deficits that force them to play catch-up.

- Interior Presence and Rebounding: Olivia Cochran, Alisia Jenkins, Zee Spearman, and Lauryn Taylor give Savannah one of the league's deepest frontcourts. Controlling the glass and protecting the paint will be critical against a Jacksonville team that looks to generate second-chance opportunities.

- Balanced Offensive Production: The Steel continue to receive contributions from throughout the roster, with multiple players capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night. Establishing offensive rhythm early while improving efficiency at the free throw line and taking care of the basketball will be key throughout the series.

- Opportunity to Build Momentum: After winning the season series against Greensboro despite the final two losses, Savannah has an opportunity to quickly reset. A strong showing against Jacksonville would provide valuable momentum heading into the closing weeks of the regular season and reinforce the team's confidence as playoff positioning comes into focus.

Assistant Coach of the Steel, Toccara Ross told reporters post game on Sunday, July 5, that this Steel team is excited to play the Jacksonville Waves.

"We owe them a beat down at this point because they've whipped on us a couple times, so we're going to do our best to get prepared and make it a good game, not just for the Steel, but the entire league."

The three-game series begins Wednesday, July 8, with tipoff scheduled for 12 PM before the teams meet again Friday and Sunday. Fans can catch every Savannah Steel game live on UPSHOT TV or experience the action in person at Enmarket Arena. Tickets are available through the Savannah Steel website or by calling (912) 494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 6, 2026

Series Recap: Groove Earns Final Two Meetings - Savannah Steel

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