Savannah Steel Weekly Update: June 8th

Published on June 8, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel fell 86-67 to the Charlotte Crown on Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum. Despite a strong performance from Harmoni Turner and the added interior presence of Zee Spearman, a decisive fourth quarter proved costly in the UPSHOT League matchup.

How It Happened

Early Turnovers Set the Tone

Charlotte capitalized on six first-quarter Savannah turnovers to build its best start of the season. The opening frame was a stark contrast to the teams' previous meeting when the Steel connected on five three-pointers in the first quarter. The Crown carried a 17-12 lead into the second period.

Turner and Spearman Keep Savannah Close

The Steel found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter as both teams shot better than 60 percent from the field. Turner sparked the offense with 12 points in the period, while Spearman provided a significant presence in the paint after missing the previous matchup against Charlotte.

The duo helped keep Savannah within striking distance throughout the quarter, but a late Charlotte surge, including five transition points in the final 35 seconds of the half, gave the Crown a 43-39 lead at the break.

Charlotte Pulls Away Late

The third quarter developed into a defensive battle, with Charlotte maintaining a narrow 60-55 advantage entering the final period.

The Crown seized control in the fourth quarter, holding Savannah to 12 points while scoring 26 of its own over the final 10 minutes. Charlotte's defensive pressure and efficient offense turned a competitive game into an 86-67 victory.

Adjusting to a New Challenge

While Sunday's matchup will mark the fifth consecutive meeting between the Steel and Crown, Charlotte enters the rematch with a new weapon.

In just her second game with the Crown, Schquilla Nunn led Charlotte with 22 points and provided a major boost to the team's frontcourt. Her impact changed the complexion of Saturday's contest and presents a new challenge for Savannah heading into the rematch.

Keys to the Rematch

Contain Schquilla Nunn

After Nunn's 22-point performance on Saturday, limiting her impact will be a primary focus for the Steel. Spearman's presence in the paint will be critical as Savannah looks to make scoring opportunities more difficult around the basket.

Take Care of the Basketball

Savannah's six first-quarter turnovers allowed Charlotte to establish momentum early. Reducing empty possessions and valuing the basketball will be essential in the rematch.

Finish the Full 40 Minutes

The Steel proved they can compete with the Crown through three quarters. Converting that effort into a complete four-quarter performance will be key to reversing the result.

Next Home Game

The Steel return to Savannah on Sunday, June 21, for another matchup against the Charlotte Crown. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets and find additional information at steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868.







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Savannah Steel Weekly Update: June 8th - Savannah Steel

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