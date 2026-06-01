Savannah Steel Weekly Update 6/1

Published on June 1, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - Three days. Three games. Three victories.

The Savannah Steel firmly established themselves as the hottest team in the league over Memorial Day weekend, pulling off a spectacular three-game sweep against the Charlotte Crown. Savannah proved they have both the grit to win tight battles and the explosive firepower to blow games wide open. With the sweep in the rearview mirror, the Steel shift their focus to this coming Saturday, June 6, where they will travel right back to North Carolina to face a Crown team desperate for redemption.

Weekend Recap: How the Sweep Was Won

The Steel utilized every weapon in their arsenal over the three-game stretch, showcasing lethal perimeter shooting, deep bench rotations, and a dramatic flair for clutch execution.

Game 1 (May 28): Steel 81, Crown 76 (OT)

The series opened with an absolute dogfight that required an extra period to settle. Showing tremendous overtime grit, Savannah leaned on heavy defensive stops and clutch execution late to outlast Charlotte's fast-break style, walking away with a hard-fought statement victory.

Game 2 (May 29): Steel 73, Crown 72

If the opener was about grit, Game 2 was a lesson in survival. In a heartbreakingly tight, back-to-back nail-biter, the Steel managed to squeeze out a single-point victory. Savannah's depth kept them afloat, answering every transition run Charlotte mounted and holding on until the final buzzer to secure the series win early.

Game 3 (May 30): Steel 90, Crown 78

For the final game of the series, the battle shifted to Charlotte, but the change of scenery did not slow Savannah down. The Steel showed no mercy on the Crown's home court, trading a nail-biter for absolute fireworks. Savannah rained down five 3-pointers in the opening frame alone to dictate a blistering pace. Charlotte mounted a second-quarter comeback, but an 11-3 run by Savannah kept the Crown at arm's length.

The Steel completely extinguished Charlotte's hopes in the third quarter, shooting a staggering 58% from the field and a flawless 100% from beyond the arc. A spectacular defensive block late in the half erased a dangerous Crown fastbreak and sent Savannah right back to the free-throw line, sealing the 90-78 road blowout to complete the sweep.

Preview: June 6 Rematch in Charlotte

The celebration will have to be short-lived. This Saturday, June 6, the Steel travel right back to Charlotte for a highly anticipated rematch. Riding a dominant three-game win streak after the weekend sweep, the Steel are looking to carry all that momentum directly onto the Crown's home court for the second weekend in a row.

Charlotte historically thrives on transition play. After being beaten on the glass and on the perimeter, expect them to adjust their defensive switches to slow down Savannah's guards.

The Steel shot the lights out over the weekend, particularly in that flawless third quarter on Saturday. Replicating that clinical efficiency on the road in a hostile environment will be the ultimate test of their growth. Late-game foul trouble threatened to complicate rotations over the weekend, so Savannah's stellar bench depth will need to remain a major X-factor to complete another victory over the Crown.

If the Steel can clean up the road turnovers and let the perimeter offense cook early, they are in a prime position to extend their streak and keep clamping down on the league standings.

Savannah is back on the home floor on Sunday, June 21st, for Space Jam Night. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The game can be streamed on Steel's YouTube and Mixlr pages. For tickets and more information, visit steelupshot.com or call 912-494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 1, 2026

Savannah Steel Weekly Update 6/1 - Savannah Steel

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