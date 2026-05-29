OT Grit: Lauren's Clutch Treys and Moore's Ice-Cold Free Throws Power 81-76 Series-Opening Win over Charlotte Crown

Published on May 28, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga - Down two forwards and pushed to the absolute brink in the opening match of a grueling three-games-in-three-days series, the message in the overtime huddle for the Savannah Steel was singular and simple: Be disciplined.

They answered the call.

Behind two massive overtime three-pointers from Lauren Taylor, an ice-cold 11-for-12 night at the free-throw line from Iyana Moore, and an indispensable frontline performance from Olivia Cochran, the team outlasted the Charlotte Crown 81-76 in Game 1 of their three-game set.

Overtime Heroics

After a frantic end to regulation where Cochran couldn't get a wide-open layup to fall, Taylor stepped into the extra period with absolute composure. Her two deep shots from beyond the arc and clutch free throws ultimately sealed the win-a moment of clutch execution she credited entirely to her teammates.

"The best part about it is that I know my teammates trusted me to take those shots," Lauren said post-game. "Whether I would have missed it or made it, they were going to celebrate me regardless. It just makes me feel very comfortable in those moments."

Assistant coach Ross emphasized that the extra frame belonged to the defense. "That conversation [going into OT] was just reiterating that defense has got to get us through this. I think we locked in toward the end of that overtime... we made sure that we walked out of that overtime win."

Stepping Up Shorthanded

The victory was made sweeter by the adversity facing the roster. Down two traditional forwards, the Steel was forced to rely on smaller lineups to combat Charlotte's speed while leaning heavily on Cochran to anchor the paint. Cochran didn't just fill a gap; she dominated.

"We have the best bigs in the league," Ross said of Cochran's elevated role. "This is a league where they get opportunities, and I think Liv really stepped into that opportunity. She's very special."

Cochran pointed back to the sideline and her peers for her resilient performance. "It's just my teammates putting confidence back into me, my coaches pouring into me. Not dwelling on that play-just next-play mentality, mindset, and just keep going."

The Premium on Free Throws

If Taylor provided the fireworks in overtime, Moore provided the foundation throughout the night. Moore's 11-of-12 performance from the charity stripe was the direct result of grueling practice sessions.

When asked if the extra work at the line was finally paying off, Cochran joked about the ultimate motivator: "Yeah, I would say it's paying off, because we're tired of running!"

Looking Ahead: No Time to Rest

With two more games against this same Crown team over the next 48 hours-and five matchups against them total on the horizon-the team has no time to dwell on an emotional Game 1 victory.

Despite the looming threat of fatigue after playing an extra period on night one, the locker room remains entirely unbothered by the schedule.

"Never say never. We're built for this," Taylor said defiantly. "This is what Steel basketball is about. We can't control the schedule; we only control ourselves. So, we're just focusing on recovering, having energy for the next game. It doesn't matter who's next."

Ross echoed that sentiment, noting that navigating the next two days will be a game of chess.

"It's tricky. You definitely have to watch a lot of film and kind of regurgitate what's been working... The rotations have to be key the next couple of days, and I thought we did a fantastic job tonight making sure we didn't weigh our bigs down."

Game 2 tips off tomorrow night, where this young Steel squad will look to secure their third victory of this inaugural UPSHOT League season, while the Crown will be looking for revenge after falling to a short-handed Steel team in OT of a matchup where they had a double-digit lead at one point in time.







UPSHOT League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.