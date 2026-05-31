Steel Dominate Crown to Complete Three-Game Weekend Masterclass

Published on May 30, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC. - Three days. Three games. Three victories. Entering Saturday night's finale, the Savannah Steel had already secured the series against the Charlotte Crown, but for a team eyeing total dominance, "good enough" wasn't going to cut it. Seeking to slam the door on any hopes of a Charlotte comeback after a heartbreaking 73-72 nail-biter in Game 2, the Steel did exactly what they set out to do, riding a wave of relentless offense and stifling defense to a 90-78 victory and a brilliant weekend sweep.

Fast and Furious: Steel Set the Pace Early

The Charlotte Crown historically thrives in transition and quick-play scenarios, but right from the opening tip, Savannah beat them at their own game. Sydney Shaw and Iyana Moore wasted no time putting the Steel on the scoreboard. Once the engines were warm, Savannah completely controlled the tempo, firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc. The Steel rained down five 3-pointers in the opening frame alone, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Harmoni Turner. Charlotte wanted a track meet, but Savannah brought the fireworks, setting a blistering pace that left the Crown scrambling.

Punch and Counterpunch

Charlotte attempted to mount a comeback to open the second quarter, but every time the Crown threatened to close the gap, Savannah had a devastating answer. The Steel ignited an 11-3 run to start the period, pushing their advantage to a commanding 32-18 and forcing Crown head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom to call a desperate timeout. Charlotte found a temporary lifeline in Michelle Onyiah, who turned into an absolute beast in the paint, spearheading an 8-2 interior scoring run for the Crown. Despite Onyiah's heavy lifting, Savannah's scorching first-half shooting kept the Crown at arm's length going into the locker room.

Defensive Deftness and Total Efficiency

Any hopes of a mid-game turnaround for the Crown were swiftly extinguished in the third quarter. The Steel came out of halftime and maintained their clinical efficiency, putting on an absolute clinic in shot selection. Savannah dominated the floor by shooting 58% from the field, a perfect 100% from beyond the arc, and 78% from the free-throw line during the frame.

Yet, it wasn't just the offense making noise. In the final 60 seconds of the third, Que Morrison put on a defensive masterclass. Facing a dangerous 2-on-1 Charlotte fastbreak, Morrison erased the threat with a spectacular block. The defensive stop immediately translated to points, sending the Steel to the charity stripe on the other end and capturing the identity of a team firing on both sides of the ball.

Mission Accomplished

Following Game 2, Steel player Lauryn Taylor emphasized that Savannah's ultimate goal was to win every individual quarter. Tonight, they practically rewrote the script to match that ambition. Savannah either tied or outscored Charlotte by 6 or more points in three out of the four quarters. Though late-game foul trouble threatened to complicate the rotation, Savannah's depth proved to be too much for the visitors. The Steel coasted through the final stretch, securing the 90-78 win, salvaging no mercy for the road-weary Crown, and cementing their status as the hottest team of the weekend.







UPSHOT League Stories from May 30, 2026

Steel Dominate Crown to Complete Three-Game Weekend Masterclass - Savannah Steel

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