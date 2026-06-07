Savannah Steel Falls to Charlotte Crown

Published on June 6, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - A dominant fourth quarter by the Charlotte Crown proved to be the difference as the Savannah Steel fell 86-67 on Saturday afternoon at Bojangles Coliseum in UPSHOT League action.

Despite a standout performance from Harmoni Turner, Charlotte closed the game on a strong note to secure the victory.

Crown Take Early Control

Charlotte came out with energy and recorded its best start of the season, taking advantage of six Savannah turnovers in the opening quarter. The fast start contrasted sharply with the teams' previous meeting when the Steel knocked down five three-pointers in the first period. The Crown carried a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.

Savannah responded in the second frame, finding its offensive rhythm in a fast-paced quarter that saw both teams shoot better than 60 percent from the field. Turner led the charge, scoring 12 points in the period and helping the Steel stay within striking distance.

The Steel also received a boost from Zee Spearman, whose presence in the paint provided a significant advantage after missing the previous matchup against Charlotte. The Turner-Spearman combination kept Savannah close throughout the quarter. Still, a late Crown surge-including five transition points in the final 35 seconds of the half-sent Charlotte into the locker room with a 43-39 advantage.

Charlotte Pulls Away in the Fourth

The third quarter featured a defensive battle as both teams struggled to create separation. Turner continued to lead the Steel offensively, but Charlotte maintained control and carried a 60-55 lead into the final period.

The Crown seized momentum in the fourth quarter, holding Savannah to just 12 points while scoring 26 of its own over the final 10 minutes. Charlotte's defensive pressure and efficient offense helped turn a competitive game into an 86-67 victory.

Savannah returns to action next Sunday with a rematch against Charlotte. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

The Steel return home on Sunday, June 21, for Space Jam Night at 3:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game on the Steel's YouTube and Mixlr channels. For tickets and more information, visit steelupshot.com or call 912-494-2868.

By: Destiny Hartwell

-STEEL-







UPSHOT League Stories from June 6, 2026

Savannah Steel Falls to Charlotte Crown - Savannah Steel

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