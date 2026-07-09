Brown Takes Leave of Absence

Published on July 9, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel announced today that Head Coach Coretta Brown will take a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter.

Assistant Coach Toccara Ross will serve as interim head coach and lead the team during Brown's absence.

The Savannah Steel and the UPSHOT League fully support Coach Brown and respectfully ask that her privacy be honored during this time. The organization appreciates the understanding and continued support of its fans, partners, and community.

The Steel return to action tomorrow against the Jacksonville Waves at Enmarket Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For single-game and season tickets, visit the Savannah Steel website or call (912) 494-2868 for more information.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 9, 2026

Brown Takes Leave of Absence - Savannah Steel

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