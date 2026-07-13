Savannah Steel Weekly Update: 7/13

Published on July 13, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Steel faced a challenging stretch during the week of July 6, dropping three consecutive home matchups against the league-leading Jacksonville Waves. Operating under interim head coach Toccara Ross, who is filling in while head coach Coretta Brown steps away for a private family matter, the Steel battled through roster depth challenges and late-game execution hurdles.

Weekly Recap: Savannah Steel vs. Jacksonville Waves (July 6 - July 12)

Game 1: Fourth-Quarter Heartbreak

The Savannah Steel opened their five-game series against the Jacksonville Waves with an 88-84 home loss at Enmarket Arena, dropping to 7-11 on the season and 0-4 overall against the Waves. Savannah controlled much of the afternoon and carried a 68-57 lead into the fourth quarter after outscoring Jacksonville by 14 points across the middle periods. However, the Waves staged a furious 31-16 rally in the final ten minutes, hitting all three of their 3-point attempts and utilizing 20 offensive rebounds to dominate second-chance points 19-9. Despite cleaner offensive execution from the Steel, who logged 19 assists to just nine turnovers behind 19 points apiece from Iyana Moore and Lauryn Taylor, the late defensive breakdown and rebounding struggles ultimately spoiled a nine-point debut from newcomer Najai Pollard.

Game 2: Short-Handed Battle

The short-handed Savannah Steel fought through a depleted rotation of just seven active players but ultimately fell 76-58 to the league-leading Jacksonville Waves at Enmarket Arena, giving the Waves a 2-0 series lead. Jacksonville seized control early with a rapid 9-2 run out of the first media timeout and outscored Savannah in every single quarter, leading by as many as 29 points behind an efficient 51.7% shooting performance from the floor. The Steel struggled at a 30.9% clip from the field but found bright spots by converting 87.5% of their free throws, receiving vital vocal leadership from guard Que Morrison, and leaning on a team-high 17 points from Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda alongside Zee Spearman and Lauryn Taylor. Looking to regroup, interim head coach Toccara Ross expects to reinforce the lineup in Game 3 with the return of Alisia Jenkins and Lasha Petree to help control the boards and limit turnovers.

Game 3: Final-Frame Collapse

Despite leading for the majority of the afternoon, the Savannah Steel suffered a costly fourth-quarter collapse at Enmarket Arena, falling 69-57 to the Jacksonville Waves and dropping to a 3-0 series deficit. Backed by an aggressive defense that forced 14 steals, including five from a returning Lasha Petree, the Steel limited the Waves to nine second-quarter points to carry a 30-23 halftime lead and maintained a slim 45-42 advantage entering the final period. The Waves completely dominated the final frame with a decisive 27-12 run, exploiting a stagnant Savannah offense that committed 22 turnovers and shot a freezing 5% (1-of-20) from beyond the arc. Operating under interim head coach Toccara Ross while head coach Coretta Brown handles a private family matter, the injury-laden roster is implementing new offensive sets on the fly and treating the loss as a critical learning experience before wrapping up the series on the road.

Series Preview: Continuing the Rivalry

The Savannah Steel will look to bounce back and snap their five-game losing streak as they head into the next phase of their July schedule. The upcoming stretch features a mix of crucial road challenges and a quick return to their home court.

Keys to the Matchups

- Roster Depth & Rebounding: With key athletic depth like Alisia Jenkins and Lasha Petree back in action, utilizing their returning rotation players will be paramount to winning the rebounding battle and limiting transition damage.

- Perimeter Execution: The Steel will need to smooth out their offensive sets and find their rhythm from beyond the arc to break through Jacksonville's defensive pressure and take better care of the basketball.

The upcoming schedule features two highly anticipated matchups against the Jacksonville Waves, starting with a road game on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a home game on Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. Fans looking to follow the action can catch every Savannah Steel game live on UPSHOT TV or experience it in person at Enmarket Arena. Tickets for the matchups can be purchased directly through the Savannah Steel Website or by calling (912) 494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.