Steel Fall Just Short against Dominant Waves

Published on July 19, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - For the Savannah Steel, the story of their inaugural UPSHOT League season has been one of agonizingly close calls. They pushed the league-leading Jacksonville Waves to the absolute limit, but ultimately fell 81-75, marking their fifth straight loss to their I-95 rivals and extending their current skid to seven games. Despite recent roster shakeups and shifting team personnel, the Steel proved they can run with the league's elite. They were right at the peak but just couldn't quite get over the hump.

Hanging Tough Early

The Steel set the tone early by playing disciplined, cohesive team basketball in the first quarter, refusing to let the high-powered Waves pull away. In the second quarter, the gritty play of Alisia Jenkins took center stage. Jenkins relentlessly attacked the paint, drawing contact and turning the free-throw line into her personal sanctuary. Building on a perfect 8-for-8 performance from the charity stripe on Friday night, she remained locked in by knocking down 6-of-7 free throws to keep Savannah within striking distance by halftime.

The Second-Half Surge

As the third quarter rolled around, Lasha Petree and Olivia Cochran took the reins, executing a deliberate game plan to keep the Steel's hopes alive. The fourth quarter, however, belonged entirely to the Steel's resilience, powered by a spectacular performance from Zee Spearman and pure dominance from Lasha Petree. Spearman made a loud case for the UPSHOT League's Most Improved Player award, showcasing exactly how much her game has elevated over the course of this inaugural season. Once a role player finding her footing, she has evolved into a reliable, high-IQ cornerstone for the Steel-showing off a vastly expanded offensive toolkit, heightened defensive awareness, and the confidence to take over when her team needs a spark. Right alongside her, Petree put together a massive final frame to cap off a dominant performance that kept the Waves' defense on its heels all night long.

A Dramatic Finish

The momentum stayed with Savannah. Moments later, Petree threaded a beautiful assist through the defense to find Jenkins for a layup, cutting the Waves' lead to two. Then, showing off pure veteran savvy, Spearman converted a tough bucket to knot the game up at 67-67 with just 1:38 left on the clock.

But just as the upset seemed within reach, the league leaders responded. Jacksonville's Jasmine Walker silenced the crowd with a clutch, go-ahead three-pointer to finally give the Waves some breathing room at 70-67.

Savannah battled until the final buzzer, but a desperation heave from Spearman with 3.8 seconds left missed the mark. The Waves secured the 81-75 victory, completing a five-game regular-season sweep of the Steel, despite a spectacular 31-point performance from Petree that fell just one point shy of her season high.

Looking Ahead

The Savannah Steel have an immediate opportunity to adjust as they wrap up their road series in Jacksonville against the league-leading Waves, looking to snap their slide and finally break into the win column. Following their road trip, the Steel will return to their home court for a special "Christmas in July" matchup as they host the Charlotte Crown, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased on the Savannah Steel website or by calling (912) 494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 19, 2026

Steel Fall Just Short against Dominant Waves - Savannah Steel

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