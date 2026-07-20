Savannah Steel Weekly Update: 7/20

Published on July 20, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Steel are looking to turn the corner after a grueling two-week stretch defined by significant roster turnover and shifting team personnel. The team's depth and chemistry were put to the ultimate test during a dense five-game regular-season series against their fierce I-95 rivals, the league-leading Jacksonville Waves. While the Steel proved they could go toe-to-toe with the league's elite, the dominant Waves ultimately completed a 5-0 series sweep, leaving Savannah right at the peak but just unable to get over the hump. The stretch concluded this past weekend with two agonizingly close calls in Florida for games four and five of the series.

Eight-Player Steel Squad Pushes Waves to the Wire

On Friday, July 17, a short-handed Savannah Steel squad fought valiantly with just an eight-player roster but ultimately fell 83-76 to the league-leading Jacksonville Waves in game four of the series. Guided by an early offensive explosion from guard Lasha Petree and an impeccable 8-for-8 free-throw performance from Alisia Jenkins, the Steel carried a narrow 40-38 edge into halftime. Newly acquired guard Ta'Mia Scott made an immediate impact following her trade from the Greensboro Groove, hitting crucial transition three-pointers to keep Savannah within striking distance through a tough second half. Despite a late-game surge where Petree and Que Morrison combined for critical steals and free throws to cut the deficit to just four points in the final minute, persistent rebounding struggles and Jacksonville's superior depth ultimately sealed the Steel's sixth consecutive loss.

Heartbreak in Series Finale Despite Petree's 31

The team's string of frustratingly close finishes against Jacksonville continued Sunday, July 19, when they fell just short in an 81-75 heartbreaking rematch to close out the five-game series. Savannah stayed close early behind the physical presence of Alisia Jenkins, who went 6-of-7 from the charity stripe in the first half, before Zee Spearman and Lasha Petree fueled a massive fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Spearman made a roaring case for the UPSHOT League's Most Improved Player, executing a high-IQ game and scoring a clutch bucket to knot the score at 67-67 with only 1:38 remaining. However, a go-ahead three-pointer by Jacksonville's Jasmine Walker silenced the rally, and a final desperation heave from Spearman missed its mark-overshadowing a brilliant 31-point night from Petree and extending Savannah's skid to seven games.

Shaking the Skid Against the Charlotte Crown

Looking to snap their slide and jump back into the win column, the Steel return home this week for a highly anticipated matchup on Thursday, July 23, hosting the Charlotte Crown. The Steel match up incredibly well with the Crown, holding a balanced 3-3 head-to-head record against them overall, and boasting a strong 2-1 advantage when playing in front of the home crowd in Savannah. This game marks a crucial opportunity for the Steel's newly structured lineup to establish its home-court identity and capitalize on the Crown's defensive gaps. With the roster changes finally settling, the key to securing a victory will rely on dominating the glass early, maintaining defensive discipline on the perimeter, and feeding the hot hands of Petree and Spearman inside a rocking home arena.

Ticket Information

Fans looking to follow the action can catch every Savannah Steel game live on UPSHOT TV or experience it in person at Enmarket Arena. Single-game and season tickets for the upcoming matchup and all future home games can be purchased directly on the official Savannah Steel Website. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. for a special "Christmas in July" theme night. To lock in your seats, secure special group packaging, or get more details about theme night promotions, call the front office directly at (912) 494-2868.







UPSHOT League Stories from July 20, 2026

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