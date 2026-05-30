Steel Edge Crown in Clutch Win in Back-To-Back Games

Published on May 29, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga - Pressure is a privilege, but preparation is what beats it. Down by one late in the fourth quarter, the Savannah Steel didn't blink. Relying on intense practice situations and an unselfish team culture, the Steel executed down the stretch to secure a thrilling victory, marking their first back-to-back wins of the season.

With the team finding its rhythm at the right time, the victory injects massive momentum into the squad as they navigate a grueling three-game stretch.

Overcoming the Pressure

While the game came down to the wire, the Steel felt right at home in the chaos. Head Coach Coretta Brown's emphasis on high-intensity practices paid major dividends when the game was on the line.

"I think just having practice be harder than the game is something coach harps on. So, when you come out here, it's not as much pressure as you would think," Sydney Shaw mentions to post-game media.

Versatility and Chemistry Sparks the Offense

The tandem of Sydney Shaw and Lauryn Taylor proved lethal, punishing the opposition by exploiting mismatches and sharing the basketball. Taylor's ability to stretch the floor and play multiple positions gave the coaching staff the ultimate chess piece.

"I could play guard or forward, so honestly, Coach gets me in good positions to get the mismatches," Taylor said. "And my teammates trusted me to take those shots. At the end of the game, I just had the trust from my teammates, so it just really made it easy to make those mismatches."

That trust was perfectly exemplified in a crucial sequence where a hard-nosed rebound turned into a transition kick-out for a critical three-pointer. It's a style of play born out of a complete lack of ego across the roster.

"I feel like with this team, everybody knows their role," Taylor added. "We're so versatile, and everybody can do everything. So, if anyone hasn't figured it out, I love to rebound, but I know that this person to the left of me is a great shooter, so I'm not being selfish. We just really play our roles."

The Next Challenge: Finishing the 40-Minute Puzzle

While the win represents a major milestone, the Steel aren't satisfied with just surviving close games. To take the next step, the focus shifts to sustained excellence from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

"I think playing a full 40 minutes [is the focus]," Taylor noted. "Honestly, we're a great team, and we have great spurts. But obviously, once we can connect it all for 40 minutes, the games won't be as close. It won't be as taxing on our bodies, and we're able to coast through."

Up Next: Quick Turnaround in Charlotte

There is no time to celebrate. The Steel must immediately pack their bags and hit the road for a matchup in Charlotte tomorrow to wrap up a demanding three games in three days.

With bodies beaten up on both sides, the formula for a sweep comes down to recovery-both physical and mental.

When asked how she managed to string together dominant, back-to-back performances through fatigue, Lauryn Taylor kept it light but honest:

"Honestly, I just went home, ate some Chipotle, and went to bed."

But jokes aside, the mindset for tomorrow is entirely locked in.

"Mental, mental, mental," Taylor emphasized. "We have a three-game stretch, let's complete it. We don't want to go home with an L."







UPSHOT League Stories from May 29, 2026

Steel Edge Crown in Clutch Win in Back-To-Back Games - Savannah Steel

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