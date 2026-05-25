Steel Split Home-Opening Weekend, Gear up for Charlotte Crown

Published on May 25, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, GA. - Pro women's basketball officially arrived in the Hostess City this past weekend, treating the Savannah Steel faithful to an emotional, high-stakes introduction to UPSHOT League action. Entering their highly anticipated inaugural home-opening weekend at Enmarket Arena, the Steel experienced both the thrill of a historic first franchise victory and the sting of a razor-thin professional execution lesson. Reflecting on the split, Head Coach Coretta Brown praised the electric energy provided by the local fans, noting that the mutual love between the city and the players is nothing short of amazing. However, Brown kept it candid about the work ahead, emphasizing that while opposing teams have played well, the team's early shortcomings are largely self-inflicted. Moving forward, the blueprint is clear: the Steel must find greater consistency and professional efficiency, particularly when it comes to maximizing free throws and finishing uncontested looks at the rim.

Historic First Win vs. Greensboro

Right from the opening tip, Savannah showcased crisp perimeter passing and dominant control over the tempo, building a comfortable 40-25 cushion by halftime. The Groove mounted a brief second-half surge behind baskets from Amiya Joyner andDiamond Johnson, but Savannah's Lasha Petree decisively halted the momentum by putting on an absolute clinic from deep, hitting three crucial long-range buckets. In the final frame, the Steel's offensive movement completely dismantled Greensboro's defensive switches, leaving room for Harmoni Turner to take over the game. Turner put the squad on her back by dropping 9 clutch points in the fourth quarter alone, slamming the door shut on any hopes of a comeback and securing a historic, first-ever victory for the franchise.

Heartbreak in Tight Battle vs. Jacksonville

Despite a slow start, Savannah's spectacular bench depth completely flipped the script, outclassing the Waves' reserves by a staggering 35-11 margin to engineer a 13-point turnaround and carry a 68-61 lead into the final period. The veteran Waves squad fought back with a late fourth-quarter push, but clutch responses from Petree and Megan McConnell temporarily kept the Steel in front. Ultimately, late unforced turnovers and second-chance points allowed Jacksonville's Shyanne Sellers to secure the lead from the free-throw line in the final minutes. Even with a cold stretch at the end, the Steel fought until the final buzzer, where a desperate, game-tying three-point heave from McConnell just missed the mark. The narrow loss highlighted Coach Brown's postgame emphasis on maximizing "free" points, pointing out that leaving 8 points at the free-throw line and missing uncontested layups is simply a habit a professional squad cannot afford if they want to close out games.

Road Clash with Charlotte Crown

The Crown have put together a mixed resume early on, securing a solid win over the Jacksonville Waves during the league's opening weekend before dropping their subsequent rematch to those same Waves. Sitting just ahead of the Steel in third place in the UPSHOT League standings, Charlotte enters the week looking to gain separate ground, facing a Monday night matchup against the Greensboro Groove on May 25, in search of their second win of the season. For Coach Brown and the Steel, this upcoming series represents the perfect opportunity to translate the lessons of home-opening weekend into execution on the road. If Savannah can channel the passion of their hometown crowd, clean up the self-inflicted mistakes, and maintain their defensive aggressiveness through all four quarters, they have every tool necessary to leapfrog the Crown and climb the league standings.







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