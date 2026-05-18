Steel Weekly Update 5/18

Published on May 18, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel opened their inaugural UPSHOT Basketball League season with a pair of hard-fought road contests against the Greensboro Groove over the weekend.

Despite suffering back-to-back close losses, the Steel displayed a relentless defensive mentality, strong bench production, and a competitive edge that set the tone for the franchise's first season.

Game 1: Steel Rally Comes Up Short in Season Opener

Savannah's inaugural game on Friday, May 15, featured a spirited comeback effort before ultimately falling 85-81 to Greensboro.

The Steel came out strong in the opening quarter, building a 23-20 lead behind transition scoring and aggressive interior defense led by Lauryn Taylor and Zee Spearman. Greensboro responded in the second quarter, outscoring Savannah by 12 points to take a 43-34 advantage into halftime.

Savannah answered in the third quarter with a defensive surge, forcing multiple turnovers and closing the frame with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Que Morrison to pull within two points.

Ariel Colón and Harmoni Turner helped the Steel briefly regain the lead early in the fourth quarter, but a late Greensboro run led by Diamond Johnson - who finished with 30 points - proved to be the difference. Savannah cut the deficit to three in the final 30 seconds following a Zee Spearman layup, but the comeback bid fell just short.

Game 2: Double-Overtime Battle Ends in Heartbreak

Less than 24 hours later, Savannah and Greensboro delivered an instant classic as the Groove escaped with a 107-105 double-overtime victory on Saturday night.

Behind standout performances from Lasha Petree and Megan McConnell, the Steel raced out to a 24-14 first-quarter lead and carried a five-point advantage into halftime.

The two teams traded momentum throughout the second half before Greensboro built a late 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Petree responded with a clutch game-tying three-pointer with 39.4 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the first overtime period, Olivia Cochran kept Savannah alive by tracking down a loose ball and converting a layup with 0.8 seconds left to force double overtime, tied at 93-93.

McConnell and Taylor continued to fuel the offense in the second overtime as the Steel surpassed the 100-point mark, but late three-pointers from Greensboro's Diamond Johnson and Sahara Jones helped the Groove secure the win.

Looking Ahead

Savannah returns home this weekend searching for its first victory in franchise history.

The Steel host the Groove once again on Friday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m. after dropping the first two matchups by a combined six points.

Opening Weekend at home concludes Sunday, May 24, when Savannah welcomes the Jacksonville Waves at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for all home games are available at steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868. For additional information and to be part of Savannah's newest professional sports team this summer, visit the team's website or contact the Steel directly.







UPSHOT League Stories from May 18, 2026

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