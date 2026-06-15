Savannah Steel Weekly Update: June 15th

Published on June 15, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







The Savannah Steel dropped a tight 78-74 battle to the Charlotte Crown last night, falling just short in the final minutes. Savannah showed incredible grit to stay within striking distance all night, but late execution proved to be the difference-maker. Charlotte adjusted on the defensive end, locking down the paint and making life difficult for the Steel inside. Savannah found a late spark to push the Crown to the limit, but unforced errors down the stretch and second-chance opportunities allowed Charlotte to close the game out with a game-icing three.

Preview: Bracing for the Waves (June 18 & 19)

The Steel don't have long to dwell on the loss as they gear up for a crucial back-to-back series against the Jacksonville Waves this Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19.

The initial meeting between these two teams back in May was an absolute chess match that ended in a narrow 78-75 victory for Jacksonville. In that matchup, Savannah's spectacular bench depth completely flipped the script, outclassing the Waves' reserves by a staggering 35-11 margin to engineer a 13-point turnaround. Despite carrying a lead into the final period, late unforced turnovers and second-chance points allowed Jacksonville to escape with the win from the charity stripe.

Keys to the Series

- Maximize the "Free" Points: In their last meeting, the Steel left eight points at the free-throw line and missed several uncontested looks at the rim. Against a disciplined Jacksonville squad, capitalizing on high-percentage opportunities is non-negotiable.

- Handle the Final Four Minutes: Both of Savannah's recent losses to Charlotte and Jacksonville came down to late-game execution. Clean possessions and strong ball- handling late in the fourth quarter will dictate whether the Steel can split or sweep this series.

- Protect the Glass: Jacksonville relies heavily on second-chance opportunities to generate momentum. Limiting their offensive rebounds will allow Savannah to run their transition offense effectively.

The Bottom Line: The Steel have proven they can match the top teams in the UPSHOT League blow-for-blow. With two games in 32 hours against the first-place Waves, defensive discipline and taking care of the basketball will be the ultimate deciding factors.

Mark Your Calendar: Next Home Game

The Steel will finally return to their home court on Sunday, June 21, at 3:00 PM, where they are scheduled to host the Charlotte Crown. Be sure to come out and pack the stands to support the home team and celebrate Space Jam Day.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 15, 2026

Savannah Steel Weekly Update: June 15th - Savannah Steel

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.