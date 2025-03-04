Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

March 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Nebraska Weekend

The Black Hawks venture across the Platte River for road games against the Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars. This year's series between Waterloo and Tri-City concludes Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Storm have won two of the three meetings in 2024/25, although either team could finish with the edge in points; Tri-City currently leads 4-3. The away team has won each contest. Then Saturday at 6:05 p.m., the Hawks roll into Lincoln. The points situation is the same after Lincoln prevailed in two of three earlier tilts, including one which finished in a shootout. Waterloo has not seen either opponent since November. Tri-City visited the Hawks for games on November 15th and 16th, then Lincoln came to Young Arena the following weekend.

Late Games on the Road

During the last six weeks of the USHL schedule, 10 of the Black Hawks' last 15 games will be away from Young Arena. Excluding the early-season neutral site contests during the USHL Fall Classic, Waterloo is 9-7-4 on the road so far in 2024/25. During much of the current decade, Waterloo's late-season road trend has not been favorable. Since 2019/20, Waterloo has been limited to four or fewer March/April road wins in all but one year. The exception was in 2022/23 when the team went 8-4-0 on the road during that span.

Hats Off in Kearney

The Black Hawks defeated the Tri-City Storm 6-2 at Viaero Center on October 13th. Waterloo Captain Reid Morich scored the first and last goals, plus one in between. The hat trick is the only one recorded by a Black Hawk player this season. By comparison, Waterloo forwards produced four hat tricks in 2023/24. Recently-acquired forward Reid Daavettila did have a three-goal night for Fargo this season on September 21st.

Mallgrave Goal Scoring

Teddy Mallgrave's seven goals are the most by a Black Hawks defenseman. However, his 53 shots on goal rank fourth among his blue line teammates. Those numbers divide out to a shooting percentage at 13.2. Mallgrave stands third among all USHL defensemen with that figure. Meanwhile, his seven goals tie for fifth in the league at his position. During the USHL's Tier 1 era (beginning in the 2002/03 season), the Black Hawks have never had a defenseman finish with a shooting percentage above 13 percent while appearing in at least 30 of Waterloo's games.

Recent Games

Last Saturday, the Madison Capitols scored twice in the second period, then added three goals in the third. The Black Hawks drew back to within a goal twice on scores by Alex Misiak and Kaeden Hawkins. However, Madison stayed out of reach during the 5-2 contest. Caleb Heil stopped 34 of 36 Waterloo shots.

