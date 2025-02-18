Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

February 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Finishing February

The Black Hawks return to Young Arena for two games this weekend. On Friday at 7:05 p.m., the Chicago Steel will visit for the only time this season. Waterloo prevailed 4-0 when the teams met on September 21st on neutral ice during the USHL Fall Classic. Since January 25th, the Steel have earned 11 of 14 possible standings points with a 4-0-3 record. Then on Saturday, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders travel north for a 6:05 p.m. contest. Cedar Rapids has shutout Waterloo the last two times the teams have met, including a 3-0 decision last Saturday at ImOn Ice Arena. Live radio coverage of both weekend games will be shifted to Cruisin' KCFI (1250-AM, 105.1 FM, kcfiradio.com).

Off the Bus (For Now)

Waterloo plays three consecutive games on home ice: two this weekend, plus a March 1st tilt with the Madison Capitols. It is the longest homestand remaining on the Black Hawks' 2024/25 schedule. Waterloo is currently 11-6-5 at Young Arena. The Hawks have claimed 27 of the 44 possible points from games in the Commercial Street rink. Last season, the team was 21-7-2 at home.

Plus/Minus Proficiency

Three Black Hawks players are currently among the USHL's top 20 for plus/minus differential. Teddy Mallgrave leads the Hawks at +26, which ranks fifth in the league. Matthew Lansing is tied for ninth in the USHL (+19), while Sam Huck's +16 mark is worth a share of 13th place. Two other Waterloo skaters are also in close proximity: Brady Peddle at +14 and Ty Mason at +12. It's worth noting the Mason is +15 as a Black Hawk after being -3 for the Fargo Force. Waterloo hasn't finished a season with four top-20 plus/minus players since 2019/20 (Brehdan Engum, Griffin Ness, Mason Reiners, and Wyatt Schingoethe).

Another Point-Producer

Ryan Whiterabbit earned his first Waterloo Black Hawks point last Friday. The defenseman assisted on a third period goal by Reid Morich. Whiterabbit became the 27th different Waterloo player with either a goal or an assist in 2024/25. With the NAHL's Watertown Shamrocks, he had previously recorded six goals and 15 assists.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks stumbled last Tuesday during a 5-1 home loss against the Green Bay Gamblers. Brock Schultz scored the lone Waterloo goal in the third period after Waterloo had fallen behind 3-0. Friday, the Hawks bounced back to defeat the Des Moines Buccaneers 5-3. Brady Peddle's late second period goal proved to be the winner; Peddle also recorded an assist. However, the week ended with a 3-0 road loss to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday. It was the fourth time the Hawks have been shutout this season.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.