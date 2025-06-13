Sports stats



Watch EVERY ANGLE of Matthew Peterson's CFL Debut TD

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


First game, first TD! RB Matthew Peterson highlighted his 130-yard CFL debut with this 38-yard sprint to paydirt for his first ever CFL touchdown.
