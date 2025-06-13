Watch EVERY ANGLE of Matthew Peterson's CFL Debut TD

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







First game, first TD! RB Matthew Peterson highlighted his 130-yard CFL debut with this 38-yard sprint to paydirt for his first ever CFL touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.