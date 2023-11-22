Washington Re-Signs Catcher JC Santini, Shortstop Carson Clowers

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made two additions to the growing 2024 roster with the extension of shortstop Carson Clowers and catcher JC Santini. The moves are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC.

Clowers returns to the Wild Things after joining the team following the 2023 All Star Break. He began his professional career with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association and drove in three with eight stolen bases and six runs in 53 at bats. Clowers played two seasons at Delta State to finish his collegiate career. He slashed .379/.463/.503 with 11 doubles, a triple, two homers and 31 RBI with 13 stolen bases in 2022. In 2023, he slashed .308/.416/.473 with 13 doubles, five homers and 26 RBI to go along with 28 stolen bases and 31 walks to 26 strikeouts.

He was first team All-GSC in both 2022 and 2023 and Second-Team All-South Region (ABCA/D2CAA) in 2022. Prior to that he played two years at Stephen F. Austin.

The Sterlington High School product hit .240 with nine RBI and 17 stolen bases in 39 games with Washington. The stolen-base count was third on the team despite Clowers's less than half a season of sample size.

Santini played his first professional season with Washington in 2023 as well after four collegiate seasons at St. Mary's (CA) and one at Northwestern, where he drove in 14 with two homers and 23 walks to the tune of a .357 on-base percentage. He played for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League in 2022, driving in 11 and hitting two home runs. In 170.1 innings behind the dish with the Black Bears, he made just one error and threw out 12 of 25 would-be base stealers.

The Roseville, California, native played in 51 games for Washington and had eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 32 RBI.

"I'm really excited to see what these guys can do in their second full year. I feel like both learned a lot in their rookie seasons while going through their shares of ups and downs, but that is typical of first-year rookies," said manager Tom Vaeth. "The knowledge and experience they gained will only benefit them, and us as a team, going forward. Both did a really good job for us defensively and we'll be counting on them to take that next step in their offensive game."

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers.

