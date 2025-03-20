Warriors Head to Seattle to Try and Topple the Sea Wall

March 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







The Seattle Seawolves present one of the strongest home field environments in all of Major League Rugby and they might prove even stronger this Saturday when hosting the Utah Warriors.

That's the ardent belief of Warriors Coach Greg Cooper, who understands the potential of a talented team with a chip on its shoulder as well as anyone.

Consider Seattle, a team that is always near the top of the MLR competition, but has started off this season with just one win against three losses. The Seawolves' latest loss came to RFC Los Angeles last week by a tight 35-29 margin which they're certain to be motivated to rectify.

"After their loss to LA we know what's coming," Cooper said. "They're going to be a fired up, motivated and aggressive Seattle team who want to win and we know what's coming. We need to meet their fire with our fire."

The good news for Cooper is that his Utah Warriors team has proven very successful on the road so far this season. Yes, the Warriors have played just two road games, but put up very good results in both, and for good reason.

Those who have followed the Utah Warriors understand the massive overhaul of the roster and approach prior to the 2025 season, and according to Cooper, many of the overhauls made were in order to promote better success on the road.

"I think it's the quality of the experience and the leadership that we've got on this team," Cooper said. "Our review from last season was long and detailed...and when you have adversity you want players with experience and leadership that have experienced that sort of thing...So I do think the experience and leadership has played a significant role."

One of those players brought in to provide quality leadership and play is Jordan Trainor, who brings with him a lot of quality experience. Trainor is well-seasoned in MLR play, but also overseas where he currently competes in top competition in New Zealand.

"He has some really good experience and leadership," Cooper said. "He's a quality player and a quality leader. So it's no surprise that Jordy is playing good rugby. He's shown his quality as a player and he's also a high quality person who adds to the mix of our environment."

Trainor anchors the team from his fullback position and has proven electric in his ability to advance the attack and score tries, all of which the Warriors have benefitted from immensely. As far as his leadership qualities, he's one of three first-year captains for Cooper's team and his influence there has been significant.

Top play from Trainor and everyone else will be needed should Utah hope to continue its road success versus what is certain to be a very motivated Seattle side.

"I believe this will be the hardest away game that we've had this year," Cooper said.

Like always, the Seawolves present a strong presence on both sides of the ball which is enhanced by their narrow home field.

"We know physically upfront that they're good," Cooper said. "They have a good scrum. They have a good line-out. They're a very good all-around side that just isn't winning at the moment. But they're capable of winning the (championship.)"

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 20, 2025

Warriors Head to Seattle to Try and Topple the Sea Wall - Utah Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.