How to Watch: March 22
March 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+
Old Glory DC vs new england free jacks | SATURDAY, March 22 at 5:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental and NBC Sports Boston
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Anthem RC vs Houston Sabercats | Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And CW39
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Nola gold vs RFCLA | Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network and FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports
England/Ireland: Premier Sports
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Seattle Seawolves vs Utah warriors | Saturday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KCPQ Fox 13 and KJZZ
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
San Diego vs Miami Sharks | Saturday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And COX Sports and Fan Duel Florida
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports
England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
