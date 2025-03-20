How to Watch: March 22

March 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+

Old Glory DC vs new england free jacks | SATURDAY, March 22 at 5:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental and NBC Sports Boston

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Anthem RC vs Houston Sabercats | Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Nola gold vs RFCLA | Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network and FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Seattle Seawolves vs Utah warriors | Saturday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KCPQ Fox 13 and KJZZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

San Diego vs Miami Sharks | Saturday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And COX Sports and Fan Duel Florida

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

