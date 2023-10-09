Warren Tabbed as IL Pitcher of the Month

October 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release









Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Will Warren

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Credit: Tim Dougherty) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Will Warren(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Credit: Tim Dougherty)

MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for September in each of the 11 full-season leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system. RailRiders right-hander Will Warren was tabbed as the International League's top pitcher for the final month of the 2023 regular season.

Warren went 1-0 with a 0.63 ERA in five appearances, including three starts, allowing just two earned runs over a league-best 28.2 innings. He led the International League in strikeouts (36) and was second in average against (.152) and WHIP (0.91). His two earned runs allowed were the fewest by a pitcher with more than 14.1 innings of work.

Warren was selected by the Yankees in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Southeastern Louisiana University. He made his Triple-A debut in May and went 7-4 with a 3.61 earned run average for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over 21 appearances, striking out 110 batters over 99.2 innings of work. Between the RailRiders and Somerset Patriots this season, the 24-year-old compiled a 10-4 record with a 3.35 ERA, totaling 149 strikeouts and 59 walks over 129.0 innings pitched.

Warren is the sixth player in franchise history to earn a monthly honor from Minor League Baseball, joining Brandon Duckworth (Pitcher- July 2001), Jose Pirela (Player- June 2014), Aaron Judge (Player- June 2016), Jake Cave (Player- July 2017) and Michael King (Pitcher- August 2018).

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 2024 season begins on March 29. Season tickets for the home schedule are on sale now. Please visit swbrailriders.com or contact a ticket sales representative at (570) 969-2255.

