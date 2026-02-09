Warbirds Announce Second Seasonal Job Fair

WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds are taking flight for an exciting inaugural season and are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our Crew! We are now hiring Game Day seasonal staff, a unique opportunity to help create an unforgettable fan experience.

Game Day seasonal staff are an integral part of our team, ensuring a positive and fun experience for all fans who walk through the doors each home game. Open roles include Food and Beverage, Game Production, Event Security, and Stadium Operations.

Interviews will take place at Barnes Street Center on:

Thursday, February 12 | 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Food and Beverage

Food and Beverage are looking for both the front and back of house during each Warbirds game and has numerous openings for individuals who are interested in joining our crew as a Concession Stand Leader, Concession Worker, Premium Servers, Line Cook, Dishwasher, and Bartender.

Ushers

Ushers are responsible for assisting guests throughout the game to ensure their visit is safe, clean, fun and family friendly. Responsibilities include verifying tickets, patrolling aisles and concourses, providing event information and general ballpark guidance.

Game Production

Those working in Game Production provide content for the in-game video board along with the MiLB.tv stream; openings also include needs for official scorers and stringers for Major League Baseball.

Flight Crew

The Flight Crew will assist in on-field promotions in-game while also serving fans on the concourse and other areas throughout the ballpark.

Stadium Operations

Stadium Operations has a variety of roles within the game day experience including parking attendants, cleaning crew, clubhouse attendant, bat attendant, event security and more. These roles are crucial to ensuring a positive and enjoyable experience for all patrons who visit the ballpark.

For more information visit www.milb.com/wilson/ballpark/employment or call (919) 269-2287.







