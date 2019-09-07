Walk-Off Walk Sends Tri-City to NWL Championship Series

The Tri-City Dust Devils punched their ticket to the Northwest League Championship Series with a 3-2 walk-off win in ten innings over the Spokane Indians on Friday at Gesa Stadium. Sean Guilbe drew a walk with the bases loaded to force in the game-winning run in the tenth.

A pair of two-out RBI singles in the first two innings of the game gave Tri-City an advantage they would keep until the ninth inning. The lead slipped away after Spokane rallied to it in the top of the ninth inning. In extras the Dust Devils found a way to clinch the series win to keep the postseason run alive. Guilbe's walk-off walk sealed the victory and earned the team a spot in the NWL Championship Series.

Tri-City will now head to Hillsboro to begin the best-of-five NWL Championship Series on Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field. After playing the first two games in Hillsboro the Dust Devils will host Game 3 on Monday and if necessary Game 4 on Tuesday along with Game 5 on Wednesday. First pitch for all games at Gesa Stadium will be at 7:15 pm.

The schedule for the NWL Championship Series is as follows.

Game 1: TC at HIL at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday, September 7. First pitch at 7:05 pm.

Game 2: TC at HIL at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday, September 8. First pitch at 5:05 pm.

Game 3: TC vs. HIL at Gesa Stadium on Monday, September 9. First pitch 7:15 pm.

Game 4: TC vs. HIL (IF NECESSARY) at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, September 10. First pitch 7:15 pm.

Game 5: TC vs. HIL (IF NECESSARY) at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday, September 11. First pitch 7:15 pm.

Great seats are available to Monday's home playoff game at Gesa Stadium by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

