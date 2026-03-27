Walbert Ureña Launched to the League

Published on March 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - 2025 Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Walbert Ureña became the 47th player in franchise history to make his Major League debut, doing so during the Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day win over the Houston Astros on March 26.

A native of San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, the 22-year-old Ureña was one of ten former Trash Pandas named to the Angels' Opening Day roster, including former manager Andy Schatzley. He was the first reliever out of the bullpen following José Soriano, tossing a scoreless 2/3 of an inning in the seventh, while allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

The No. 19 prospect in the Angels organization by MLB Pipeline spent the entire 2025 season with the Trash Pandas, setting a new club record with 27 starts plus 135.1 innings pitched while recording 115 strikeouts. He paced the Southern League in innings pitched, tied for the league lead in starts, and added 11 quality starts, tied for the most at the Double-A level. He was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week (Sept. 8-14) after carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his final start of the season vs. Chattanooga. Following the season, he was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he struck out 10 in 5.2 innings in his lone start, before having his contract selected by the Los Angeles Angels on November 18.

The Trash Pandas open the 2026 season on Friday, April 3, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field. The Opening Homestand featured these exciting highlights. For the latest on events taking place at TOYOTA Field, visit trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. Mini Plans game tickets are also available at TPTix.com.

Fans are reminded that TOYOTA Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from March 27, 2026

Walbert Ureña Launched to the League - Rocket City Trash Pandas

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