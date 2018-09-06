Voyagers' Road Woes Continue

September 6, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Billings, MT - The Voyagers lost their fifth consecutive road game to match a season-high with a 6-3 defeat to the Mustangs Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Billings has won the series and goes for a three-game sweep Thursday. Great Falls (34-40, 12-24) fell to 7-8 in the season series against the Mustangs with one regular season game left. The Voyagers dropped to 12-25 on the road. Billings (39-36, 24-13) improved to 22-15 at home this season.

The Voyagers started the scoring with a single run in the top of the first. Travis Moniot led off the game with a base hit lined into center. Lenyn Sosa followed with a single to left. Bryce Bush loaded the bases with a walk. Ryan Fitzpatrick brought Moniot home from third on a sacrifice fly to left. The fly out turned into a double play at third with Sosa attempting to tag from second.

The Mustangs quickly answered to take a 3-1 lead in the home half of the first. With two outs, Bren Spillane coaxed a walk. Back-to-back triples by Leonardo Seminati and Dylan Harris gave Billings its first lead of the night. An error on a ground ball to short off the bat of Reniel Ozuna allowed the third run to score.

Great Falls promptly tied the game with a two-run second. Micah Coffey started the rally with a one-out single to right. Maiker Feliz reached with an infield single to second. Jay Estes walked to load the bases. Both runs scored on a Travis Moniot fielder's choice to the shortstop that resulted in a force out at second. An errant relay throw to first was low and behind the bag. Moniot was given credit for an RBI, but the tying run scored on the throwing error.

Billings reclaimed the lead for good with a single mark in the third. Bren Spillane led off with a walk. A wild pitch moved Spillane to second. An RBI single by Leonardo Seminati made it 4-3. A two-run fourth accounted for the Mustangs' final runs.

The Mustangs outhit the Voyagers 11-to-7. Zeek White and Leonardo Seminati both produced two hits. Seminati drove in three. Bren Spillane scored twice. Travis Moniot and Lenyn Sosa collected two hits apiece for Great Falls.

Carlos Machorro posted the win in relief. Machorro (1-0) went one-and-two-thirds scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Kevin Folman took the loss in his start. Folman (0-1) lasted five innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Campbell earned his first professional save with a 1-2-3 ninth and one strikeout. The Billings bullpen yielded just two hits over seven scoreless frames.

Great Falls plays its final regular-season game Thursday night. Game three at Dehler Park is scheduled for 7:05. The divisional playoff series begins with game one in Billings Friday night. Game two is set for Saturday night in Great Falls. For 2018 playoff tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.