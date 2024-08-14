Voyager Bats Lead Great Falls to Win Over Missoula

Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened up a 6-game slate of action on Tuesday night against the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula had enjoyed a distinct advantage over Great Falls in this matchup coming in having won 11 of 12 games against this outfit at Allegiance Field. However, the Voyagers made sure that this game would go much different than others before it from the onset.

The Great Falls attack would get runs on the board in each of the first 3 innings jumping to a 6-run lead as a result. After finding the scoreboard in the home half of the first, Missoula's offense would go quiet for the next 6 innings. Great Falls would go on to pour on 12 unanswered runs in that span leading to the bottom of the 7th. The end result would be a 15-4 victory for the Voyagers in a game they never trailed at any point.

