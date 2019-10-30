NFL, NBA, NHL stats



#VoteCardinals for 3 MiLBY Awards Before Voting Ends

October 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release

The Springfield Cardinals are nominated for a trio of MiLBY Awards and we need you to #VoteCardinals to win during the final 24 hours of voting! The Minor League Baseball Yearly Awards honor prospects, plays, in-game promos, off-beat moments and more from across Minor League Baseball.

Scroll down to vote for Springfield in these categories before the October 31 midnight deadline:

- Photo of the Year (Walk-Off Smiles in Springfield)

- Breakout Prospect of the Year (Dylan Carlson)

- Top Offensive Player of the Year (Dylan Carlson)

Vote as often as you'd like -- there are no limits! -- and be sure to enter the MiLBY Awards sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2020 MiLB season pass, a subscription to MiLB.TV, an official team cap and more! Voting ends October 31.

