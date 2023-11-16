Vote for Phinley in the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards

November 16, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Your Clearwater Threshers very own mascot, Phinley, has been nominated for a 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame Award! Vote once a day for your jawsome, phriendly landshark Phinley for the Minor League Greatest Community Impact Award.

Vote now and check out the video through November 21st at MascotHallofFame.com.

Phinley met some new chums this year at the ballpark. Twin brothers, Liam and Andy, joined the Lil' Anglers Kids Club this past season and quickly became regular fans. Andy was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, but that does not stop him from enjoying baseball with his family. In July, Andy surprised his phriend Phinley by walking for the first time around the concourse and later as kids ran the bases. The video of Andy walking into Phinley's arms went viral across social media with hundreds of thousands of viewers which turned into donations for Andy's medical bills.

Throughout 2023, Phinley has visited many fundraisers and events including little leagues, libraries. Vote for Phinley for Minor League Greatest Community Impact before Tuesday, November 21st, 2023. Winners will be announced on Friday, December 1st, 2023.

Vote at MascotHallofFame.com.

