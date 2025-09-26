CPL FC Supra du Quebec

Voici Le FC Supra Du Québec: Introducing FC Supra Du Québec

Published on September 25, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec YouTube Video


On Wednesday night at Complexe Multi-Sports de Laval, the Canadian Premier League unveiled its newest club, FC Supra du Québec.

-- : OneSoccer

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from September 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent FC Supra du Quebec Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central