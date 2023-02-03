Visalia Rawhide Announce Job Fair Date

VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide are ready to start filling positions at the ballpark for their 2023 season starting on Thursday, April 6th. The annual job fair will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark. The positions looking to be filled include cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, ushers, guest relations, retail positions and more. Fill out the online application prior to arriving to the job fair, and if possible, bring a resume. To fill out the application, please click here.

The 2023 season home opener will be Tuesday, April 11th with first pitch at 6:30PM. For more information on tickets and promotions visit Rawhidebaseball.com.

