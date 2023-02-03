Visalia Rawhide Announce Job Fair Date
February 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide are ready to start filling positions at the ballpark for their 2023 season starting on Thursday, April 6th. The annual job fair will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark. The positions looking to be filled include cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, ushers, guest relations, retail positions and more. Fill out the online application prior to arriving to the job fair, and if possible, bring a resume. To fill out the application, please click here.
The 2023 season home opener will be Tuesday, April 11th with first pitch at 6:30PM. For more information on tickets and promotions visit Rawhidebaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from February 3, 2023
- Visalia Rawhide Announce Job Fair Date - Visalia Rawhide
- T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon to Headline Tequila Fest at Chukchansi Park Saturday, May 20 - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Visalia Rawhide Stories
- Visalia Rawhide Announce Job Fair Date
- Arizona Diamondbacks, Visalia Rawhide Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
- Rawhide Take Down Storm in Extra Innings
- Rawhide Maintain One-Run Lead to Snap 6-Game Losing Streak
- Rawhide Split Series with Inland Empire, Host Lake Elsinore