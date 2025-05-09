Viewer Discretion: Anthem: Welcome to the W
May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
Viewer discretion is advised.
The 2025 WNBA season is here-and it's offensive, defensive, confident, disrespectful, and devastatingly good. From monster blocks to deep threes, from energy to attitude, this league is bringing it all.
Welcome to the W.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Women's National Basketball Association Statistics
