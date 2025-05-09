Viewer Discretion: Anthem: Welcome to the W

May 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Viewer discretion is advised.

The 2025 WNBA season is here-and it's offensive, defensive, confident, disrespectful, and devastatingly good. From monster blocks to deep threes, from energy to attitude, this league is bringing it all.

Welcome to the W.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.