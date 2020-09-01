Victory Field Lights up Red as Part of #RedAlertRestart

INDIANAPOLIS - Tonight, Victory Field and other venues around Indiana have gone on #RedAlert to raise awareness for the thousands of Hoosier workers and small businesses in our industry who have been impacted by COVID-19. Live events venues were the first to close and will be among the last to return, and efforts to help us safely back to live events are critical for our economy.

Did You Know?

Live events employ over 12 million people.

Live events contribute over $1 trillion annually to the US economy.

95% of live events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

96% of companies have cut staff and/or wages.

77% of people in the live events industry have lost 100% of their income, including 97% of 1099 workers.

On September 1, 2020, #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses, unions and live events workers, will light up their venues, home and cities red in over 1,500 locations across North America to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector. Will you join us?

How You Can Help

Please contact your representatives at WeMakeEvents.org.

Post a red-tinted photo of your favorite live event to your social media with the following caption: #RedAlertRESTART: the live events we love may never recover from the pandemic, we need to take action! Take 2 minutes to contact your representatives here, and post a red photo of you at your favorite event, too: https://WeMakeEvents.org #WeMakeEvents #ExtendPUA

Turn your photo red here: https://www11.lunapic.com/editor/?action=tint

Check out the hashtag #RedAlertRESTART and share/RT images of venues and live events workers you love.

