Vermont Mountaineers at Danbury Westerners SUSPENDED Due to Weather Before Official Distance

Published on June 6, 2026 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







Danbury, Conn. - Inclement weather halted Saturday's contest tied at 3 after four-and-a-half innings. The contest will resume at Montpelier Recreation Field on Sunday, June 21 alongside the already-scheduled Danbury-Vermont match.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 3, Danbury 3 (DELAYED)

Records: Vermont 0-2, Danbury 1-1

Location: Rogers Park

Rapid Recap

After a 1-2-3 inning from Westerners pitcher Preston Tamm, Gavin Donahue hit a 2-RBI single with the bases loaded. Danbury jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first frame.

Matthew Minckler cut the gap to one run in the 2nd inning with an RBI double with Alex Benevento hustling from 1st base to home.

Sam Franco replaced Mountaineers starter Andrew Tringe after one inning.

Danbury also went to the bullpen with Hayden Tarsia. The Binghamton product retired the side in order.

Alex Benevento blasted his second solo home run of the season to cut the lead to one.

Vermont tied the game in the 5th inning with a Nick Mullen RBI single. Brayden Leonard scored after he was hit by a pitch.

Lightning and rain impacted the game before the bottom of the 5th inning.

Vermont Game/Season Notes

Alex Benevento becomes the first NECBL player this season with multiple home runs.

Nick Mullen's RBI means he has reached base via hit in each of the three contests. He's the only Mountaineer with a hit in every game.

Matthew Minckler, Sam Bradley and Sebastain Collender all hit doubles before the delay. Vermont has five total doubles in 2026 so far.

Sam Franco delivered five strikeouts in 3.0 innings. He allowed one run and three hits before the delay.

Next Up:

Vermont returns to Montpelier Recreation Field for their 2026 home opener on Sunday, June 7 against the North Shore Navigators at 6:30 p.m. on NECBL+ and HomeTeam Network.

For continuing coverage of the Vermont Mountaineers, bookmark thevermontmountaineers.com and follow the Mountaineers on X, Instagram, and Facebook.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 6, 2026

Vermont Mountaineers at Danbury Westerners SUSPENDED Due to Weather Before Official Distance - Vermont Mountaineers

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