Vermont Drops Fourth Consecutive Game in 11-2 Loss to Upper Valley

July 8, 2025 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt. - Vermont lost their fourth-straight game and their third consecutive at home in an 11-2 loss to Upper Valley Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers offense struck out 11 times, and Upper Valley plated six in the first three innings en route to the victory.

The Basics

Score: Upper Valley 11, Vermont 2

Records: Upper Valley 11-14, Vermont 10-17

Location: Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

The Nighthawks scored four in the first inning on three walks, a sacrifice fly, a base hit and a two-RBI triple from Kyle Neri. They chased Vermont starter Bryce Gluckman out of the game after he recorded just two outs.

The Nighthawks made it a 6-0 game after three-straight hits from the middle of the order.

Vermont scored two in the third as Conlan Daniel was hit by a pitch with two outs and Kevin Hager scored him with an RBI double. Thomas Schreck's RBI single plated Hager to make it 6-2.

Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the fourth and fifth innings.

Upper Valley tacked on two more in each of the sixth and seventh innings to extend the lead to eight.

A solo shot for Kyle Neri in the ninth capped the night for Upper Valley.

Game Notes

WP: Aaron Potter (2-1) | LP: Bryce Gluckman (0-2)

Vermont drops to 5-11 at home. They hold the worst record in the NECBL at home. They are being outscored 111-64 at the Rec.

The Mountaineers have lost four-straight games for the third time this year.

Upper Valley made it a 3-2 Governor's Cup series lead for Vermont.

Opponents are out-homering Vermont 13-2 in Montpelier.

1-2-3-4 in the batting order for Vermont went 4-for-9 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

5-6-7-8-9 in the batting order for Vermont went 1-for-17 with a walk.

Daniel extended his on-base streak to 21 while scoring for the 19th time this season.

Joey Pagano has been on base in nine consecutive games.

Schreck reached three times with two walks and a single.

Up Next

Vermont travels to New Hampshire to take on the Keene SwampBats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Alumni Field.







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 8, 2025

Vermont Drops Fourth Consecutive Game in 11-2 Loss to Upper Valley - Vermont Mountaineers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.