Velasquez's Late Home Run Vaults Giants Past Rawhide

Diego Velasquez hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the San Jose Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday evening at Excite Ballpark. Anthony Rodriguez added a two-run homer earlier in the contest as the Giants (46-37 overall, 6-11 second half) took their second straight from Visalia to open the series and won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month.

All four runs in the game on Saturday came via the longball with San Jose's pair of two-run round-trippers while the Rawhide connected for two solo homers. Rodriguez opened the scoring when he followed Justin Bench getting hit by a pitch with a two-run blast to deep right center. The home run was Rodriguez's third of the season and it gave the Giants an early 2-0 lead.

Dylan Cumming made his first start on the mound for San Jose after 23 relief appearances this season and impressed with four scoreless innings of work. Cumming, who leads the club with six saves, allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four during his 58-pitch outing. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single in the top of the first before retiring nine straight Rawhide hitters. Cumming then had to pitch out of a jam in the top of the fourth as a leadoff single from Jansel Luis followed by a walk to Gavin Logan put two runners on base with none out. A two-out walk drawn by Gavin Conticello then loaded the bases, but Cumming came back to strikeout Alvin Guzman on a 3-2 pitch to retire the side.

With the lead still at two runs, Esmerlin Vinicio was then summoned from the bullpen to begin the top of the fifth. Vinicio set down the first batter he faced, but then Jose Fernandez stepped to the plate and hit a solo homer to deep left center to trim the Giants advantage to 2-1.

Vinicio prevented further damage in the fifth and then pitched around two walks in the sixth inning to keep the lead intact. Cameron Cotter relieved Vinicio in the seventh and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Kenny Castillo, but recovered to set down the next three hitters on a groundout, a strikeout and another groundout to end the inning. Visalia though would tie the game in the top of the eighth when Logan led off with a home run to left center off of Cotter to make it 2-2.

Meanwhile, San Jose hadn't scored since the second inning, but would use another homer in the bottom of the eighth to move back in front for good. With two outs, Turner Hill walked and stole second. Then on a 2-2 pitch, Velasquez crushed a dramatic two-run home run to right field. His sixth homer of the season put the Giants ahead by a 4-2 margin.

Cotter then needed only eight pitches to work a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to seal the victory. Cotter (2-0) was credited with the win after pitching the final three innings with one run allowed. He yielded three hits, walked none and struck out two.

San Jose won despite being out-hit by a 6-4 margin. Visalia, however, was hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Giants improved to 7-1 versus the Rawhide this season. Before their back-to-back wins to open the current series, the last time San Jose won consecutive games was when they claimed five straight victories over Visalia from June 6-10.

The Giants will look to sweep the three-game set against the Rawhide when the teams conclude their series on Sunday evening. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 5:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

