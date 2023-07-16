6-Run 5th Pushes Fresno Past Lake Elsinore 8-4 for 11th Straight Sunday Victory

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (51-33, 15-3) conquered the Lake Elsinore Storm (39-42, 8-10) 8-4 Sunday afternoon from Lake Elsinore Diamond. With the victory, Fresno won their 11th straight Sunday game dating back to April 30 and their sixth consecutive series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. The Grizzlies improved to a Minor League-best 15-3 in the second half, 18-4 in their last 22 games and 28-7 in their last 35 contests. In five of Fresno's last seven losses, the team scored exactly two runs. Fresno moved to 10-2 in July and 18-5 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The Grizzlies offense scored eight runs on seven hits, eight walks and three hit-by-pitches. Five of Fresno's seven hits landed for extra-bases. Andy Perez clawed the Grizzlies ahead in the first with a sacrifice fly to center, adding Kody Huff, who doubled. In the fifth, Fresno brought 11 batters to the dish, plating six runs on just two hits. It was their highest-scoring fifth inning on the year. Skyler Messinger roped a two-run double and waltzed home on a wild pitch a few batters later. After a pitching change, the Grizzlies watched 11 straight balls to load the bags. On a 3-1 count, Jake Snider laced a triple to left-center, clearing the bases. The triple gave Snider a career-high three RBI. For good measure, Fresno mustered one more run in the eighth thanks to a Bryant Betancourt RBI double.

The Storm lineup yielded four runs after scattering 10 hits and three walks. Lake Elsinore recorded a run in the third and three more runs in the seventh. Ethan Salas knocked in Samuel Zavala with a single to center. Zavala whacked a double prior to the RBI. With two outs in the seventh, Devin Ortiz spanked a double to left, notching Salas. The Padres #2 prospect reached base four times with a trio of singles and that run. Nick Vogt provided the other RBI with a two-run shot to left field, his third homer of the season.

Fresno righty Gabriel Barbosa (7-3) earned the win after tying his career-high with five innings of work. Barbosa left the game due to an injury after warming up in the sixth, allowing just one run. He permitted five hits and one walk while fanning three. Sergio Sanchez finished the afternoon with two stellar frames of scoreless ball. He punched out three and struck a pose after getting Salas in the ninth. Lake Elsinore reliever Dylan Nedved (3-5) suffered the decision after being tagged for four runs. Ruben Galindo pitched well out of the bullpen, tossing two and one-third shutout innings. The clubs are both off on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, HBP)

- C Kody Huff (2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, HBP)

- LF Jake Snider (1-5, 3B, 3 RBI)

- RHP Gabriel Barbosa & RHP Sergio Sanchez (7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- DH Ethan Salas (3-4, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Nick Vogt (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- 1B Devin Ortiz (2-5, 2B, RBI, R)

- RHP Ruben Galindo (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

In the sixth, Grizzlies center fielder Daniel Amaral made a spectacular throw to nab Braedon Karpathios at third to end the inning. Amaral's throw beat Nick Vogt to the plate, so the frame ended with no runs scoring.

