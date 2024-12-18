Vancouver Rise FC Sign Welsh International Midfielder Josie Longhurst

December 18, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Welsh international midfielder Josie Longhurst ahead of the inaugural season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

"Josie immediately showed her ability as a midfielder when she arrived in Vancouver," said Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. "She is a fantastic character, always wanting to grow and learn, and already having pro experience in England at her age speaks to her level of play and potential."

Hear from Josie Longhurst

After joining the Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team in July, Longhurst made 10 appearances and 8 starts across all competitions. This included a goal in the League1 BC semifinal win over TSS Rovers, and starts in four of the five matches in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Prior to joining the 'Caps, the 22-year-old was with English side Reading FC in the Women's Championship, and also spent time with Brighton and Hove Albion, Cardiff City, and Lewes FC.

At the international level, the native of Edenbridge, England has previously been called up to the Wales senior women's national team and has represented Wales at both the U-17 and U-19 levels.

For more information on Vancouver Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.

Josie Longhurst

Pronunciation: jo-SEE long-hurst

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-05

Date of Birth: February 24, 2002 in Edenbridge, England

Hometown: Edenbridge, England

Citizenship: England / Wales

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canada), Reading FC (England), Brighton and Hove Albion (England), Cardiff City (Wales), Lewes FC (England)

Instagram: @josielonghurst

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from December 18, 2024

Vancouver Rise FC Sign Welsh International Midfielder Josie Longhurst - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.