Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Forward Jessica De Filippo

December 17, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Canadian forward Jessica De Filippo ahead of the inaugural season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

"Jessica is a talented attacking player who we're excited to see grow in our environment," said Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. "At only 23-years-old, she has already gained a great deal of experience playing in top professional leagues. I'm excited to see her scoring goals in front of our fans."

In July, De Filippo joined the Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team, making seven starts in nine appearances in all competitions. Notably, she scored both goals in the League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship semifinal win over Calgary Blizzard and went on to start all five matches in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.

De Filippo, 23, hails from St. Lazare, Quebec. Prior to joining the 'Caps, De Filippo was playing professionally in Spain for Sporting de Huelva in the first tier Liga F. The Canadian also spent time with German club 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam in the top level Frauen-Bundesliga. Other stops include the Chicago Red Stars Reserves in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), and AS Laval and Lakers du Lac St-Louis in the Première ligue de soccer du Québec (now League1 Quebec).

Collegiately, De Filippo started at the University of Louisville before transferring to the University of Arkansas, where she was the leading goal and points leader in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

At the international level, De Filippo has represented Canada at the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup, as well as being called up at the U-20 level. In 2019 she was called up to the senior women's national team, before also being nominated for the Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year.

For more information on Vancouver Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.

Jessica De Filippo

Pronunciation: De fill-ee-po

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: April 20, 2001 in Mississauga, Ontario

Hometown: St. Lazare, Quebec

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canada), Sporting de Huelva (Spain), 1.FFC Turbine Potsdam (Germany), AS Laval (Canada), Chicago Red Stars Reserves (United States), Lakers du Lac Saint-Louis (Canada)

Instagram: @jesstheflip

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from December 17, 2024

Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Forward Jessica De Filippo - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.