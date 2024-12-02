Vancouver FC U-19 Academy Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo Called up to Colombia U-17 National Team

December 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is proud to announce that Felipe Jaramillo Drolet, a standout player from the club's U-19 program, has been called up to the Colombian Men's U-17 National Team for their upcoming training camp in Barranquilla, running from December 3 to 12, 2024. This remarkable achievement highlights Felipe's exceptional talent and represents a milestone for both the player and Vancouver FC's youth development initiatives.

Felipe, known for his versatility, vision, and poise on the field, has risen through the ranks of Vancouver FC's newly launched U-19 team. His selection to represent Colombia is a testament to his hard work and the support he has received from the club's coaching staff. It also underscores the growing impact of grassroots soccer programs in British Columbia and across Canada.

"This is a proud moment for Felipe and for Vancouver FC," said Todd May, Head Coach for VFC U19's. "It demonstrates the importance of providing young athletes with opportunities to grow and achieve their potential. Felipe's success is a reflection of our commitment to developing local talent and contributing to the broader soccer ecosystem in Canada."

This milestone aligns with Vancouver FC's mission to "Grow the Game" by fostering a thriving soccer culture in British Columbia and beyond. The club's U-19 program plays a critical role in this vision, offering aspiring players professional-level coaching, competition, and pathways to reach the highest levels of the sport.

Felipe's journey serves as an inspiration to young players across Canada, proving that with dedication, hard work, and the right support system, international opportunities are within reach.

As Felipe takes this exciting step onto the international stage, Vancouver FC and its community stand proudly behind him, celebrating his success and eagerly anticipating his continued growth in the sport.

