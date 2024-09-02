Vancouver FC Midfielder Grady McBonnell Earns Call up for Republic of Ireland

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC midfielder Grady McDonnell has earned his second call up to Republic of Ireland's Under-17 squad this year for a pair of international friendlies against Denmark, the Canadian Premier League (CPL) club confirmed on Monday.

McDonnell, 16, will head to Pinatar, Spain to join the Boys in Green for two international friendly matches against Denmark's Under-17 squad, with games set for Thursday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at Pinatar Arena.

These friendlies will act as preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifiers. The tournament format features two rounds of qualification with the Republic of Ireland being drawn into Group 8 for Round 1 beginning in October. The Boys in Green are scheduled to face Lithuania, Scotland, and hosts Northern Ireland between October 29, 2024 and November 4, 2024 before being redrawn into a new group for Round 2 which will take place in the spring of 2025.

McDonnell, who is eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland because of his father's heritage, has previously played for the country's U-15, U-16, and U-17 squads, making his youth international debut in September 2022 at the U-15 level. This is McDonnell's fourth call up to the Republic of Ireland across all age groups including most recently, making one start in two appearances at the UEFA Development Tournament in May 2024 for the U-16 squad.

McDonnell's last call up to the Republic of Ireland's U-17 team came in February 2024 for friendly matches against Hungary and Denmark where the native of Surrey, B.C., made an appearance in the match against Hungary.

In club competition, McDonnell has made one start in 12 appearances for VFC, including seven of Vancouver's last eight matches. The teenage midfielder registered his first professional assist on Saturday, Jul. 20 when he set up Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz' equalizing goal against York United FC.

McDonnell will not be available for Vancouver's upcoming home match on Friday, Sept. 6 when the club hosts Marvel Superhero Night against York. Tickets to that match, and Vancouver's remaining two home matches, can be purchased online.

