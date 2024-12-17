Valour FC Announce Return of Midfield Duo Jordan Faria and Dante Campbell

December 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the return of Dante Campbell and Jordan Faria for the upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, after the club exercised its options on the midfielders' respective contracts for 2025.

Campbell, 25, has been a key member of Phillip Dos Santos' squad in his second stint with the club, which began in February 2023. He previously joined Valour in 2020 on loan from Toronto FC but made just five appearances during the CPL's Island Games that year.

The native of Etobicoke, Ont., who began his professional career with his hometown Toronto FC II after graduating from the club's academy before the permanent move to Valour, was a consistent performer and stabilizing presence in front of the club's defence during the 2024 season. He appeared in 25 of Valour's 29 matches in all competitions, logging 2,178 minutes overall and completing 90 minutes of action in all but two of his starts.

Campbell finished the 2024 league season ranked in the top 10 among CPL players in total tackles (64), tackles won (41), blocks (15), interceptions (40) and duels won (161). He also ranked among the top three Valour players in aerial duels won (40), clearances (59) and recoveries (100).

"Dante will enter 2025 extremely hungry and determined to achieve something for himself and for the team." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "We know how combative and competitive he is, he plays with an edge. We want his game to progress, we want him to grow and continue to help this club reach its objectives."

Campbell notched his lone goal of the 2024 campaign against York United FC with an assist from fellow returner, Jordan Faria.

Faria, 24, joined Valour in December 2023 from Toronto FC II, marking a return to the CPL for the attacking midfielder, who had previously spent time with York United in 2021.

The native of Brampton tallied two goals in his first season in Winnipeg and added five assists, the second most by any Valour player in 2024. Faria's versatility, skill on the ball and aptitude for pushing forward were assets to Valour's squad during his freshman season with the side.

"Jordan gave us valuable minutes in 2024." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "He contributed offensively but was also extremely engaged and committed without the ball. We like his progression, his maturity and the fact that he competes every day to become a better player."

Further roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks as Valour continues to build its 2025 squad.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Dec. 12, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin, Jordan Faria, Dante Campbell

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

